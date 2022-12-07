Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO