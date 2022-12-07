Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’

Read full article on original website
‘Wide and varied’ opinions offered of future of Philly’s Roundhouse during months of public input
The city is one step closer to selling the Roundhouse, the former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. During a webinar held Thursday, project leaders provided a preliminary summary of a months-long community engagement process launched to garner input on the future of the curvilinear building and the larger site it sits on at 7th and Race streets.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation Takes Over Former Burger King for $2.9 Million
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is opening their second location in Philadelphia just south of East Market Street on Eighth. The new health center, which will also include an Out of the Closet thrift store, is headed for a former two-story Burger King. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the sale came in at nearly $2.9 million.
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
Brewerytown businesses look past Girard Ave construction and ahead to Spring 2023
Since October, SEPTA has closed off several blocks of Girard Avenue from 26th to 34th streets to replace trolley tracks.
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Co-Owner of Newtown Real Estate Agency Listed as “Top Producer” in the Bucks County Area
The local business owner has been recognized for his contributions to the real estate scene in Bucks County. A Bucks County business owner and important figure in local real estate is being recognized for his impact on the area. Ruth Gnirk wrote about the real estate business owner for Bucks County Real Producers.
Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative
City officials will hold a news conference on Monday at 30th and Wharton streets to celebrate the groundbreaking on affordable housing. The post Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
Raise a Glass to the 2022 Holidays with Plenty of Locally Crafted Potables That Pop
Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries across Montgomery County are working to ensure a festive 2022 holiday season. In the light of Hanukkah candles, the Christmas yule log, and Diwali fireworks, the winter holidays shine even brighter with seasonal drinks from Montco. The county’s array of inventive breweries, wineries, and distilleries bringing...
Christine Lane Estates in Rydal now featuring properties
Christine Lane Estates, a series of single-acre parcels in Rydal, is featuring several properties for sale that are currently under construction. The community is described as a “a quaint cul-de-sac community featuring five beautiful one-acre homesites and luxurious traditional single-family open concept floorplans with the most in-demand luxury design trends.”
All aboard: Restaurant opens in former Bryn Mawr freight station
It took more than two years to open, but the Pullman Restaurant and Bar is moving full steam ahead. Located in Bryn Mawr, the restaurant is modeled after Pullman-brand luxury dining cars during the heyday of train travel.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Philadelphia 2023 Residential Real Estate Market Forecast: Prices Up, Deals Soft, One Montco Zip Faring Better Than Most
An Axios analysis reported by Isaac Almuces peers into the area’s 2023 residential real estate market. The outlook for the Philadelphia metro area shows not much improvement. Home prices are expected to increase, but how bad remains to be seen. Drivers of the upward nudges are familiar by now: rising demand and limited inventory.
Plans for former Elkins Park skating rink move forward
York Road Realty Co., L.P. has proposed the site demolition of the former Old York Skating Club, 8116 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The property has been vacant for seven years, and may see a return to its recreational roots. In the rink’s place, the firm plans to construct a...
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?
There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
Darvin Ham Caught Rocking Out To A Philly Classic In Philly
The Wells Fargo Center was blaring Freeway's classic cut "What We Do," featuring verses from Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel. Freeway is of course a North Philadelphia native, Sigel hails from South Philly, and Jay-Z obviously hails from Brooklyn. How does coordinating workout soundtracks over the arena PA work anyway? Should...
Regional Life-Sciences Support Firm Acquires Montgomeryville Healthcare Mar-Comm Agency
Two healthcare mar-comm entities (one in Ambler) are melding into a third to deepen expertise in the marketplace.Photo byiStock. PulseCX, an Ambler marketing advisory services firm for pharmaceutical and healthcare professionals, has been acquired by Benchworks, a consulting firm serving the life sciences industry with operations in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
