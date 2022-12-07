Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood day-care provider facing charges
INWOOD—A 27-year-old Inwood woman was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, on two counts of child endangerment. The arrest of Hannah Louise Olson stemmed from two separate investigations regarding incidents in May and August at her in-home day care, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. In the May incident,...
kelo.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
1 man dead following a house fire in Canton, SD
There are holes where there were once windows, part of the roof has burned away and the siding is charred.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire Friday
The Yankton Fire Department responded to a fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that they received reports of a motor home fire near Crofton. Firefighters reported that upon arrival to the scene they were able to extinguish the motor home. Yankton Fire Department says that no injuries were reported...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
mitchellnow.com
Two dead following pickup-train accident near Harrisburg
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
kicdam.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old charged with filing false police report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
Multiple pets removed from Morningside home during fire
Sioux City officials are at the scene of a structure fire on Morningside Avenue.
101.9 KELO-FM
Authorities in Lincoln County search for Ace Hardware pallet thief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public’s help in identifying a thief. An overnight burglary was recently reported at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. A man was seen on surveillance footage driving to the rear of the store and hauling off various items...
kicdam.com
Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responds to Friday morning fire
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man hurt when he rolls car
SIOUX CENTER—A 65-year-old Rock Valley man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 390th Street about three miles west of Sioux Center. Gary Albertus Roozenboom was driving west when he lost control of his 2001 Buick Park Avenue, which entered the north...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Crash Near There
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:20 a.m., 68-year-old Karen Hulstein of Rock Valley was driving a 2005 Buick Rainier northbound on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled.
