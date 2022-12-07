Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Cut Your Own Christmas Tree at These Montco Farms
The family adventure of cutting a live Christmas tree is one requiring good timing. Fell it too early, and decorators run the risk of it drying out prematurely. Waiting too long runs the risk of being left with options that Charlie Brown got stuck with. This week, a tree-shopper’s sweet spot timing-wise, may be helpful in finding beautiful boughs. The recommendations come from Lisal Dukart at Main Line Today.
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
December Birthday of Walt Disney Gives Local Elementary School Cause to Recall His Long-Ago Visit
Walt Disney, Hollywood visionary, was born Dec. 05, 1901, and the proximity of that date today recalls a unique local connection to the entertainment pioneer. Jake Rossen recounted the link for Mental Floss. The Walt Disney Elementary School in Levittown is, indeed, named for the famed filmmaker. It is one...
Raise a Glass to the 2022 Holidays with Plenty of Locally Crafted Potables That Pop
Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries across Montgomery County are working to ensure a festive 2022 holiday season. In the light of Hanukkah candles, the Christmas yule log, and Diwali fireworks, the winter holidays shine even brighter with seasonal drinks from Montco. The county’s array of inventive breweries, wineries, and distilleries bringing...
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
PhillyBite
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
Five Montco Museums and Cultural Sites Get the Green
The Speakers House in Trappe belonged to Frederick Muhlenberg and is currently in the process of being restored.Photo byHistoric Trappe. Several Montco museums and cultural sites won big bucks. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded three counties, including Montco, a total of $159,000 in support grants, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post.
fox29.com
Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
This Bucks County Choir Group Just Performed at One of the Most Famous Churches in the Country
The concert took place in a perfect setting for the holidays.Photo byiStock. A choir group from a Bucks County high school just performed a Christmas concert in one of the country’s most famous churches.
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Local Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. On the morning of Dec. 8, Rita O’Vary stood looking at two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the grave site of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Jesse Bunch covered her steadfast commitment to honoring a lost soul in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Co-Owner of Newtown Real Estate Agency Listed as “Top Producer” in the Bucks County Area
The local business owner has been recognized for his contributions to the real estate scene in Bucks County. A Bucks County business owner and important figure in local real estate is being recognized for his impact on the area. Ruth Gnirk wrote about the real estate business owner for Bucks County Real Producers.
Philadelphia Ballet invites Black dads to bring their kids to the Nutcracker
For generations, annual performances of the Nutcracker ballet has been an entry into the world of dance for kids. This weekend, the Philadelphia Ballet expands that door to include Black men. “Daddy and Me” is an initiative to encourage men to take their kids out to the ballet. On Sunday,...
Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away
A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
Anonymous Donations Save ‘Boy Scout Tract’ — Near Gladwyne — Forever from Development
A drone shot of the Boy Scout tract, now safe in perpetuity from development.Photo byHealther Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A collection of anonymous donations — $3 million in total — will forever preserve 24 acres in Roxborough, slightly northeast of Gladwyne. The protection of the land, a plot known as the “Boy Scout tract,” was covered by Frank Kummer in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
