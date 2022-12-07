Read full article on original website
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance
Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
Two plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and […]
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri Chamber urges tort reform as St. Louis reappears on 'Judicial Hellhole' list
(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings. The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing...
Missouri launches pregnancy-associated deaths dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health announced Thursday it has launched a dashboard for pregnancy-associated deaths.
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s $6B surplus to raise teacher pay
The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
kttn.com
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
kcur.org
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, but medical users still have advantages
Missourians can possess cannabis after a law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect this week. But even though adults can legally use marijuana, dispensary operators say some marijuana users may choose to keep their medical cards, which will allow them to take advantage of lower taxes and other benefits over customers who use marijuana recreationally.
Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies
The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
Missouri's new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state's newest U.S. Senator in November.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
Missouri Republican says Sen. Blunt has ‘betrayed’ Missouri voters
Missouri State Rep. Michael Davis is not happy with the votes made by outgoing GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists
As corporations shy from facilitating the death penalty, the results include botched executions and increased secrecy
ktvo.com
ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any library material from school libraries after it is challenged. Under the current policy of the Independence School District, a library material is removed until a committee evaluates...
