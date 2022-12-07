ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance

Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Two plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and […]
STOCKTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies

The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any library material from school libraries after it is challenged. Under the current policy of the Independence School District, a library material is removed until a committee evaluates...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

