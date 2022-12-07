Read full article on original website
Related
Are Idaho School Policy Failures Playing A Role In Youth Suicide?
Youth suicide in Idaho isn't as predominant as it is in other states such as Wyoming, New Mexico, and Alaska, but self-inflicted, teenage mortality is still a major problem in the Gem State. Suicide data in the United States continues to suggest that a serious procedural reset at the school level could play a huge role in reducing these alarming rates.
KIVI-TV
Magic Valley drag performers raising funds in response to bill in 2023 legislative session
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Drag performers in the Magic Valley are hosting a show to raise funds to get to the capital during the legislative session in 2023. This is in response to an anti-drag bill that would outlaw public drag shows in Idaho. Many in the drag community feel this bill is a restriction of freedom and would take rights away from performers in the gem state.
Idaho lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction
BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code. “They’ve done some incredible work for us and we have a place to start,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking, D-Boise, after hearing the two-bill plan presented by TOADS, which stands for Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students....
Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…
When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the AG’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the AG’s office until he was elected as attorney general […] The post Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert
The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert. The post Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho residents to receive more Social Security income soon
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. In fact, Idaho residents are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said, there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
KIVI-TV
Daughters of the British Empire donate funds for a Christmas party at the Idaho State Veterans Home
BOISE, Idaho — Veterans at the Idaho State Veterans Home had a rough experience during the pandemic as staff had to implement stringent safety measures to protect this vulnerable population from the Covid-19 virus. "When Covid hit we closed our doors," said Jo Ann Daron of the Idaho State...
What Christmas Dish Does Idaho Love Most? (Most Searched Online)
Christmas is quickly approaching, and I’ve been getting more and more excited for some of my favorite delicious Christmas dishes. We each individually have our own favorites, but what is the most popular (or most searched online) Christmas dish in all of Idaho?. There’s a recent article from Delish...
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
koze.com
WA AG Opioid Settlement Funds Now Being Distributed
CLARKSTON, WA – Asotin County will receive just over $1 million as part of a settlement between the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and three opioid distributors. The settlement was finalized earlier this year and set for first distributions this month from the $215 million to eligible participating cities and counties. All 125 eligible cities over 10,000 population and counties signed on to the settlement by the September 2022 deadline.
More than half of Idahoans don't have REAL IDs
Having a Real ID will make certain aspects of life more convenient. So why haven’t more Idahoans tried to obtain one?. Nationwide, about 52% of driver’s licenses and ID cards are Real ID-compliant, according to the Associated Press, up from 43% in April 2021. But only around 43%...
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
eastidahonews.com
‘Taylor Swift for hunters’: Idaho Fish and Game tag system crash sparks anger
(Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho Department of Fish and Game hunting tag sale last week led to backlash from out-of-state residents who said the slow website, high demand and system crashes were akin to the debacle created last month when Ticketmaster struggled to meet demand for tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest tour.
koze.com
IDFG: Ice Fishing Updates
LEWISTON, ID – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has added something new this winter for anglers in the Clearwater Region. Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont says the agency is providing monthly ice-fishing updates. “These updates will cover nine of our more popular ice fishing destinations. Regardless of whether...
Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
Comments / 1