5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
Dalton native debuts art show
PITTSTON, Pa. — A special art showing Saturday in Luzerne County. 82-year-old Frances Kavulich of Dalton saw the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue her lifelong passion for watercolor painting. Fran began taking online art classes and created thousands of paintings over the past few years. Many of her...
Scranton’s Festival of Trees gives back to community
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many families, decorating the Christmas tree is a tradition. But, some organizations in Scranton, take part to benefit the greater good. ‘Out of this world,’ themed Christmas trees line Courthouse Square in the Electric City for Scranton’s annual Festival of Trees, hosted by the Lackawanna County Department of Arts […]
Scranton holiday gift distribution for kids
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to an outreach program more than 750 families in Lackawanna County will have toys for their kids to unwrap on Christmas. The Christmas Gifts for Kids Program kicked off Wednesday morning at the LCBC church in Dickson City. Pre-registered families got the chance to select toys to bring home […]
Winterfest underway in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow. This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest. Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour. It's the biggest event of the year...
Giving Tree helps homeless veterans
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
Trolley full of 'Toys for Tots' in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — If you drive down Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton, you will see a decked-out trolley, United States Marines, the St. Paul's Elementary School basketball team, COLTS employees, and hopefully, lots and lots of toys. "We're here because some kids don't have presents on Christmas morning, and...
Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the non-profit Feeding America, 34 million people are food insecure. A local organization has been trying to solve that problem in Northeastern Pennsylvania for decades. Now it’s getting help to extend its reach. The rustling of bags being filled with food is a familiar sound at Bread Basket of […]
One of Santa's helpers doing a test flight in Wyoming County for big man in red
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you see a makeshift sleigh in the sky above Tunkhannock next week, don't check your calendar. Santa isn't coming early, but his daredevil counterpart is. "This is called a trike-powered paraglider. You got all the bells and whistles along with the lights. It even has...
Holiday celebration kicks off the holiday season in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — What a night to ring in the holiday season. Hazleton threw its holiday celebration complete with food trucks and a holiday vendor market. About 200 people showed up for the Christmas tree lighting in front of city hall. "Oh, it's wonderful, great to see everybody get...
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
Firefighter funeral details announced
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
East Stroudsburg Salvation Army packs holiday food boxes
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One by one, nonperishable food was placed into boxes and passed down in an assembly line at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. The boxes are going to those in need as part of the nonprofit's holiday food distribution. Maj. John Wheeler says the need is...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
Tribute to fallen firefighters held at high school
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a day of mourning as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company placed black bunting on one of their fire engines for two of their fallen brothers, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two firefighters died after injuries sustained while battling...
Hit and run damages playground at child care center in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Caution tape surrounds a damaged fence at the Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton. Security video from early Saturday morning shows a dark pickup truck come down St. Ann Street and turn directly into the play area at the daycare. "They originally hit the...
Winter coats for kids in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County were able to pick out a new winter coat Sunday. The Back Mountain Police Association collected warm winter coats, hats, and gloves and handed them out Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. They say the need is great this year.
