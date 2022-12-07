ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted

A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns

(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Missing Four-Month-Old Reunited with Mother

An Amber Alert was discontinued after a four-month-old baby was reunited with her mother after allegedly being abducted by her father, according to Irving police. Gianina Martinez was reportedly taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29, from an apartment complex in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard. Martinez allegedly...
IRVING, TX

