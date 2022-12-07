Read full article on original website
BET
Sister, Forensic Pathologist Testify In Murder Trial Of Ex-Cop In Atatiana Jefferson’s Death
Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday (Dec. 7) in the murder trial of the former Fort Worth, Texas police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, at her home in 2019. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Jefferson’s sister, Ashley Carr, was the last prosecution witness to testify...
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted
A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
Court documents: Man indicted by grand jury for killing 2 nurses in October Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above surveillance, bodycam video was released in November by Dallas police. The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses inside Methodist Hospital has been indicted by a Dallas County jury Thursday. Nestor Hernandez, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths...
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
Police search for last suspect connected to murder of 14-year-old
Dallas police are searching for 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, one of three suspects connected to the Sept. 25 murder of a 14-year-old boy. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
Medical examiner who performed autopsy on Atatiana Jefferson takes the stand on Day 3 of murder trial
Wednesday, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Jefferson in 2019 said the bullet fired by Dean ripped through several vital organs, including her heart.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
Dallas Observer
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield Convicted of Simple Assault and Obstruction
A former Deep Ellum bartender has been convicted for attacking a woman almost four years ago. A Dallas County jury found Austin Garrett Shuffield, 34, guilty of simple assault and obstruction and acquitted him of an aggravated assault charge in connection with the 2019 attack on L’Daijohnique Lee, according to Dallas County court records.
20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Judge kicks out person making gestures at witness
The judge kicked out a member of the gallery making gestures at Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr during his testimony. Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in Oct. 2019.
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
wbap.com
Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 2 Counts in Deep Ellum Assault Trial
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Dallas County jury on Monday found a man seen in a viral video beating a woman guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for the 2019 fight in Deep Ellum that started when he banged on the...
dallasexpress.com
Missing Four-Month-Old Reunited with Mother
An Amber Alert was discontinued after a four-month-old baby was reunited with her mother after allegedly being abducted by her father, according to Irving police. Gianina Martinez was reportedly taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29, from an apartment complex in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard. Martinez allegedly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
The last time Vickie Gill saw her daughter was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Keniqua Dachelle King had told her mother that she was heading to take a look at a car in a Texas community next to her neighborhood of Rosharon. After their brief conversation, King disappeared. Gill filed...
