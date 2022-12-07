ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

New hotel at MidCity District in Huntsville set for groundbreaking

A hotel announced almost three years ago at the MidCity District in Huntsville is set for groundbreaking. Officials on Saturday announced that Hotel Indigo will formally break ground on Thursday. The hotel is one of three hotels planned so far at the sprawling mixed-use development on University Drive that’s the home to the Orion Amphitheatre and Trader Joe’s.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks

A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Egg prices reaching record highs

The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Caution urged to motorists

CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways.  An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer.  Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Gadsden officials investigating the cause of building collapse

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A building collapse in Gadsden has left crews cleaning up debris and rubble since Tuesday. First responders in responded to a building collapse Tuesday night shortly before 6 p.m. on Forrest Avenue and South 12th Street. No one was reported injured in the collapse. David Wilson...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Seven new recruits graduate from Huntsville Police academy

A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. Egg prices reaching record highs. Updated: 12 hours ago. The price...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police adds to its ranks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few more police officers will be protecting the streets of Huntsville. Seven new recruits graduated on Friday morning after going through 19 weeks of training at the police academy. Newly appointed police chief Kirk Giles said this accomplishment is welcomed. “It’s no secret that we’ve...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police: Woman missing since September found safe

The Decatur Police Department said Thursday that a woman first reported missing in September has been found safe. Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive SW in Decatur about midnight Sept. 1. At the time of her disappearance, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said...
DECATUR, AL

