A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
WAAY-TV
Huntsville recycling company updates efforts to get back on schedule after major November delays
Delayed recycling collections left many residents in the Rocket City wondering what’s going on with the curbside collection recently. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama says thanks to sanitation crews with the city of Huntsville and Madison County, they are caught back up — for now. The laundry...
New hotel at MidCity District in Huntsville set for groundbreaking
A hotel announced almost three years ago at the MidCity District in Huntsville is set for groundbreaking. Officials on Saturday announced that Hotel Indigo will formally break ground on Thursday. The hotel is one of three hotels planned so far at the sprawling mixed-use development on University Drive that’s the home to the Orion Amphitheatre and Trader Joe’s.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
Madison County Sheriff, other organizations take children shopping with a hero
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in "Shop with a Hero" Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
8th annual Huntsville Christmas parade route, details announced
The 8th Annual Huntsville Christmas Parade, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is set to hit the streets on December 8!
WAFF
Egg prices reaching record highs
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
WAFF
Gadsden officials investigating the cause of building collapse
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A building collapse in Gadsden has left crews cleaning up debris and rubble since Tuesday. First responders in responded to a building collapse Tuesday night shortly before 6 p.m. on Forrest Avenue and South 12th Street. No one was reported injured in the collapse. David Wilson...
WAFF
Seven new recruits graduate from Huntsville Police academy
A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. Egg prices reaching record highs. Updated: 12 hours ago. The price...
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS) partnered to give gifts to children. Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation drive Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. For...
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
‘Christmas in a Bag’ to be delivered Saturday
Landers McLarty Subaru is teaming up with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen for a donation drive.
WAFF
Huntsville Police adds to its ranks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few more police officers will be protecting the streets of Huntsville. Seven new recruits graduated on Friday morning after going through 19 weeks of training at the police academy. Newly appointed police chief Kirk Giles said this accomplishment is welcomed. “It’s no secret that we’ve...
Wrong-way driver crashes into two vehicles on Whitesburg Drive
One person was injured when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Whitesburg Drive hit at least two other vehicles on Wednesday, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police: Woman missing since September found safe
The Decatur Police Department said Thursday that a woman first reported missing in September has been found safe. Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive SW in Decatur about midnight Sept. 1. At the time of her disappearance, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
