Tri-cities, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Winter weather continues to impact several BFT routes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Winter weather continues to snarl traffic throughout the Columbia Basin and several Ben-Franklin Transit routes are currently under snow detours. Check the BFT website or facebook for the very latest route updates. BFT routes currently on detours or delays:. RT 25. RT 1. RT 123. RT 110. RT...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BFT buses not servicing mall area due to weather

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall. Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
TRI-CITIES, WA
R.A. Heim

Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas

Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Snowfall causes slide-offs across Washington state

SUNCREST, Wash. — State Route 291 is back open after is was closed due to multiple vehicle slide-offs. The incident occurred at Jensen Road, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP also says multiple slide-offs have been reported on State Route 395 near Wild Rose, Hatch, and Half Moon. Remember to drive carefully on the roads and look out for snow...
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
radiokenai.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Post Register

Two new winter storms head this way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
IDAHO STATE
KING-5

Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Northwest Harvest opens new statewide food distribution center in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — New critical infrastructure is in place to tackle food insecurity in the state of Washington. Northwest Harvest has opened a new 200,000-square-foot statewide food distribution center in Yakima that feeds families while supporting farmers. The extra storage space will go a long way toward addressing Washington's...
YAKIMA, WA
KTVZ

The break is about to end

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and bring a chance of snow by morning. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Southeast winds pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Beginning Thursday, a chance of mixed showers will be staying with us right into the weekend. Highs will be around 40 degrees and lows will be scattered through the 20s.
FOX 11 and 41

Gov. Inslee to visit new WSU Tri-Cities energy institute

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Tri-Cities on Monday, December 12 to discuss the climate agenda for 2023 with local leaders, according to a press release from Inslee’s office. The governor will speak about passed legislation and current proposals, plus the future of clean energy in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

