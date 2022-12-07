Read full article on original website
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the CityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
Jackson Boone, Nolan Gilbert, Dylan Levis lead Cumberland Valley to tourney win over Hershey
While it may have taken some a year or so to accomplish, Cumberland Valley’s boys’ basketball program can now safely say it went from worst to first – when the chatter turns toward the outcome of the 17th annual Hershey Tip-Off Tournament – and there’s empirical evidence to prove everything happened.
St. Joe’s Prep dominates Harrisburg to secure another PIAA Class 6A football title
Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field. Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as...
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Live updates: St. Joseph’s Prep leads Harrisburg 42-0 in fourth quarter of 6A state title game
Harrisburg will take on St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday night in the PIAA 6A state title game. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and will close out the weekend of state title games at Cumberland Valley.
Lower Dauphin rebounds from sting of a Northern loss with 6th-place finish at Penn Manor Tournament
Lower Dauphin is still trying to find its footing as a Keystone Division contender, but coach David Wuestner’s group is as well-positioned as it has been in a long time to win its share of duals. The next step will be for a growing team with few seniors to learn how to get over the top in tight duals and turn them into wins, but Lower Dauphin’s rebound effort at this weekend’s Penn Manor Tournament could be a good start.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals
Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden turns in impressive run at Champs Sports national cross country championships
Two weeks ago, Central Dauphin senior TJ Roden earned the opportunity of a lifetime by placing 10th at the Northeast regional cross country meet in New York City and qualifying for the Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) national XC championships in San Diego. On Saturday Roden’s dream was realized with a...
Jayla Koser scores 11 but its not enough Middletown against York Suburban
Jayla Koser had 11 points and eight rebounds Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for Middletown in a 46-31 loss to York Suburban. Addison Huber and Syncere Matthews each added seven points for the Blue Raiders.
Chance Yanoski, Josh Smith lead Mechanicsburg past West York
Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith led the way Saturday as Mechanicsburg knocked off West York, 52-46. Yanoski had 20 points and Smith had 18. Justin Bardo added six points, Seth Brubaker four and Spencer Nolan three.
West Perry girls basketball shoots for a winning season
After the up and down season last year, West Perry basketball is ready to come back and get to work. The Mustangs ended last year 9-9 overall and 4-7 in the Mid-Penn Conference, with no postseason appearance. They are hoping to improve and make it to the big stage. Starting...
Nolan Gilbert leads four in double-figures as Cumberland Valley down Allentown Allen in tourney
While Cumberland Valley’s basketball-playing squad may have uncorked one of those typical opening-night performances that feature plenty of good as well as some not-so-good, David Vespignani walked out of Hershey High School Friday night pleased that his Eagles were on the winning side of a physical scrap. And thanks...
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
Alfonso Burnett scores 19 but Susquehanna Township falls to Muhlenberg
Xzayvion Robertson scored 28 points Saturday for Muhlenberg in a 95-55 win over Susquehanna Township. Alex Collado added 16 for Muhlenberg (4-1) and Josh Alcantara had 12. Luis Valentin, J’Daniel Mosquera and Colin McGovern each had seven points, and Kyle Archie had six. Alfonso Burnett led Susquehanna Township (0-3)...
Gracen Nutt, Alaina Sweet lead Mechanicsburg past Cedar Crest
Gracen Nutt and Alaina Sweet combined to help lead Mechanicsburg to a 32-23 win over Cedar Crest Saturday. Nutt and Sweet each had eight points. Jayden Eager added seven points for the Wildcats.
After graduating some top seniors, Newport wrestling is ready to rumble again
After a successful season last year (the Buffaloes went 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.), and with Ganon Smith and Nate Rode both graduating, the Newport wrestling team will have holes to fill in its lineup. The year started with the annual Newport Duals where Newport defeated York Tech,...
Kennedy Cooper, Alexis Ferguson lead Central Dauphin past Central Columbia
Kennedy Cooper led the way Saturday as Central Dauphin took down Central Columbia, 35-27. Cooper had 13 points for the Rams. Alexis Ferguson added nine. Emmie Rowe led Central Columbia with nine.
Shay Dyer, Madelyn Weibley lead West Perry past Susquenita
Shay Dyer and Madelyn Weibley helped lead the way for West Perry in a 34-22 win Saturday over Susquenita. Dyer and Weibley each had seven points. Allison Yoder and Alexsa Frederick each added six points. Grace Flickinger and Ayahna Fleisher each had six points for Susquenita.
