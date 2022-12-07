Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Court TV
NE v. Angela Hock: Midwife Delivery Death Trial
OMAHA, Neb. (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Nebraska midwife is facing negligent child abuse charges after a home-birth delivery went tragically wrong. Prosecutors say then 36-year-old Angela “Angee” Hock of Riverdale, Nebraska, tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15, 2019, after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. Hock couldn’t turn the baby around, and paramedics were called to the home. The baby was born limp inside the ambulance and did not have a pulse. She lived for two days.
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new public safety program designed to protect, and when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and BCSO are participating in three days of training with Project Life Saver this week.
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Grace Fellowship Church completes year-round greenhouse
KEARNEY — A new greenhouse completed at Kearney’s Grace Fellowship Church aims to serve the community year-round. The project is part of Grace’s Jeremiah 29 Initiative, which is developing the property at 4305 19th Ave. to serve as a resource for both the church and the community, said Lead Pastor Mitch Ivey.
KSNB Local4
City officials executing plan to keep local roads safe
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With another winter storm passing through, it’s a reminder of the long winter ahead. City officials say they’re following the reports of local weather reports closely to help determine when they should go out and start street treatment. For a storm system like on...
Kearney Hub
Kearney duo charged with possession of weapons, drugs
KEARNEY — A Kearney man and woman are facing multiple weapon and drug charges after being arrested last week in Kearney. According to court documents, Zachary Walker, 20, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. All charges are felonies.
NebraskaTV
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Track repairs set for Highway 30 between Q Ave. and Grand Ave. on Monday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of the Union Pacific Railroad, has announced that on Monday track repair will take place on Highway 30, weather depending. From N Avenue to Grand Avenue, traffic will be head-to-head, utilizing the north lanes of the highway. For...
KSNB Local4
Icy weather postpones Lake Hastings meeting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A meeting about the water quality at Lake Hastings was postponed Thursday. Hastings officials said the meeting was set to discuss water quality and to give the public a chance to talk about future recreation on the lake. The meeting agenda also included a fishery report, aquatic restoration, an upcoming water quality management project and best management practices for the lake and watershed.
KSNB Local4
Kearney kicks off its 5th annual Holiday Light Festival
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - 36 businesses and organizations have decorated trees and open areas at Yanney Park for the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department’s 5th Annual Holiday Light Festival. People can take a stroll along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk...
