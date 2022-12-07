ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
Court TV

NE v. Angela Hock: Midwife Delivery Death Trial

OMAHA, Neb. (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Nebraska midwife is facing negligent child abuse charges after a home-birth delivery went tragically wrong. Prosecutors say then 36-year-old Angela “Angee” Hock of Riverdale, Nebraska, tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15, 2019, after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. Hock couldn’t turn the baby around, and paramedics were called to the home. The baby was born limp inside the ambulance and did not have a pulse. She lived for two days.
RIVERDALE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new public safety program designed to protect, and when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and BCSO are participating in three days of training with Project Life Saver this week.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee

If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Grace Fellowship Church completes year-round greenhouse

KEARNEY — A new greenhouse completed at Kearney’s Grace Fellowship Church aims to serve the community year-round. The project is part of Grace’s Jeremiah 29 Initiative, which is developing the property at 4305 19th Ave. to serve as a resource for both the church and the community, said Lead Pastor Mitch Ivey.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

City officials executing plan to keep local roads safe

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With another winter storm passing through, it’s a reminder of the long winter ahead. City officials say they’re following the reports of local weather reports closely to help determine when they should go out and start street treatment. For a storm system like on...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney duo charged with possession of weapons, drugs

KEARNEY — A Kearney man and woman are facing multiple weapon and drug charges after being arrested last week in Kearney. According to court documents, Zachary Walker, 20, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. All charges are felonies.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

School Delays and Closings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Track repairs set for Highway 30 between Q Ave. and Grand Ave. on Monday

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of the Union Pacific Railroad, has announced that on Monday track repair will take place on Highway 30, weather depending. From N Avenue to Grand Avenue, traffic will be head-to-head, utilizing the north lanes of the highway. For...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Icy weather postpones Lake Hastings meeting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A meeting about the water quality at Lake Hastings was postponed Thursday. Hastings officials said the meeting was set to discuss water quality and to give the public a chance to talk about future recreation on the lake. The meeting agenda also included a fishery report, aquatic restoration, an upcoming water quality management project and best management practices for the lake and watershed.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney kicks off its 5th annual Holiday Light Festival

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - 36 businesses and organizations have decorated trees and open areas at Yanney Park for the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department’s 5th Annual Holiday Light Festival. People can take a stroll along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk...
KEARNEY, NE

