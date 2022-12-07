Read full article on original website
Laid Off Tech Workers From Meta, Google and Twitter Are Being Wooed by the Federal Government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. A deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November, although Russia complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and...
The Fed just made its last rate hike of the year. Here's what it means and what happens next.
The Fed just capped off 2022 with a half-point rate hike. Insider's Phil Rosen sits down with a top central bank expert to break down what it means.
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says
Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
Binance Temporarily Halted Withdrawals of Stablecoin USDC as Investor Concerns Mount After FTX Collapse
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, paused withdrawals of the stablecoin USDC on Tuesday while it carried out a "token swap." USDC withdrawals were resumed about 8 hours after Binance first announced the pausing of withdrawals. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, tweeted on Tuesday that the exchange is seeing an...
Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022
Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet
The Twitter account used to track billionaire Elon Musk's private jet was suspended as of Wednesday morning. The account, @elonjet, was run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney and had amassed more than half a million followers. It tracked Musk's location using publicly available flight data. Musk had claimed he...
A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients some feared, social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of people are being infected. In Beijing and elsewhere, there was a rush on cold medication and testing kits. Some hospital staff are staying home, while others are back to work after being infected. After years of trying to track the virus down to every last infection, the government now says that’s essentially impossible — but it’s not clear what that means for reporting the most serious cases. While major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have invested heavily in health care, second- and third-tier cities and communities in the vast rural hinterland have far fewer resources to deal with a major outbreak.
India and Vietnam Could Benefit as Chipmakers Shift Away From China
The Biden administration’s China chip curbs are the latest in a series of upheavals prompting chipmakers to relocate production chains to neighboring countries, experts say. Among them, Vietnam and India have emerged as cost-efficient alternative bases with lower levels of political risks. Still, experts say China continues to maintain...
Europe Moves Closer on Limiting Natural Gas Prices as Brussels Looks to Protect Consumers
Officials have suggested that the cap could land between 180 euros and 220 euros per megawatt hour. This is after the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, proposed a level of 275 euros per megawatt hour. While these discussion drag on, the EU is looking at how best...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. New inflation numbers are in, and while they're still high, they're cooling off.Year over year, November's consumer price index rose 7.1%, compared with 7.7% in October. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected the CPI to come in showing a year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The report hits just as the Federal Reserve's policy makers kick off their two-day meeting, during which they'll decide on their next rate hike, which is widely expected to be half a percentage point. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday will also give an update on the central bank's outlook for the economy. Investors appear ready for some good news. Stocks surged Monday, with the Dow jumping 528 points. Read live markets updates here.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas After U.S. Files Criminal Charges
The ex-CEO of bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX was arrested in the Bahamas after the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York shared a sealed indictment with the Bahamian government. His arrest is the first concrete move by regulators to hold individuals accountable for the multibillion-dollar implosion of...
