Florida State

The Independent

Hedge fund CEO’s employee gift of three days at Disney World stirs controversy

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has stoked controversy after paying for about 10,000 staff members and their families to visit Disney World for three days as firms across Wall Street are cutting jobs and bonuses.Citadel spokesperson Zia Ahmed said Mr Griffin paid out of his own deep pockets for about 10,000 staff and their families to converge on Walt Disney World in Florida for three days of celebrations in the Magic Kingdom and other theme parks.He added that the billionaire picked up several tabs for employees in honour of the company’s blockbuster returns and for the celebration of its big...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com

New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World

Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
WDW News Today

Prices Increased on Walt Disney World Multi-Day and Park Hopper Tickets

Alongside new park-based one-day ticket pricing, Walt Disney World has increased the price for date-based multi-day and Park Hopper tickets. Multi-day and Park Hopper ticket prices previously increased in February 2022. Multi-day tickets start at $60 per day for a ten-day ticket. They start at $114 per day for a...
TheStreet

Disney World and Disneyland Remove a Popular Ride, Plan a New One

Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Amidst Huge Crowds, Parents Have Begun Using Apple AirTags to Track Children at Walt Disney World

Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, anybody who’s visited Walt Disney World Resort in the past year has probably noticed that the crowds have been consistently larger than usual. Many people attribute this to the recent pandemic, claiming that the closure of the Disney Parks has led to more families visiting than ever before.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

Is Florida Giving Up Its Fight Against 'Woke' Disney?

Less than eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a public feud with Disney, Florida's state government is reportedly backing down from its confrontation with the House of Mouse. State lawmakers are preparing to reverse legislation passed in April that would have stripped Disney of its special tax status and...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Hotel Just Opened Near Disney World!

There are a TON of places to stay around Disney World. There are Disney World hotels, campsites, Airbnbs, off-property hotels, and more. It can be hard to decide where to stay, especially because certain hotels get Disney World benefits that others don’t, but at least there are a lot of different options! And now, there’s a NEW place to stay near Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World

The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
