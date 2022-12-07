ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New Zealand Farm Was a Set for ‘Lord of the Rings.’ You Can Now Book a Two-Night Stay There.

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QvPl_0jayovyF00

If you ever wanted to live like Bilbo Baggins, here’s your chance to stay in the Shire IRL.

While the Lord of the Rings trilogy might’ve taken place in a fictional, faraway land known as Middle-earth, many of the film’s most famous locations can actually be found across New Zealand . Now, a 2,500-acre working farm in Waikato—better known as Hobbiton—will soon be available on Airbnb and offer you a chance to stay overnight on the original movie set. And yes, you do get to hang out in your very own Hobbit hole.

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” host Russell Alexander says in a press release. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J42OK_0jayovyF00
You will soon be able to stay at the Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand.

The one-of-a-kind opportunity is being offered for the first time in an effort to commemorate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey . Not only do visitors get a behind-the-scenes private tour of the 12-acre set, but they’ll be sleeping in accommodations curated by the trilogies’ creative director, Brian Massey. The Millhouse features two bedrooms, a cozy writing nook and Hobbit-inspired decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xgLm_0jayovyF00
The 12-acre movie set featured in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit will be hosting guests for two nights.

Of course, no homage to Tolkien would be complete without a feast . In fact, you’ll be treated to an evening banquet at the Green Dragon Inn, filled with comforting culinary delights. Think beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens and freshly baked bread—no word on whether the lot is made by elves. While you won’t be keeping up with the halfling’s seven different mealtimes, the retreat will include a few more than humans are typically used to. A “second breakfast” and Elevenses (a mid-morning tea break) are scheduled daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p7Yl_0jayovyF00
Visitors will sleep in the two-bedroom Millhouse which has been designed to look like a Hobbit home.

If you’re up for an unexpected journey, note that only three individual overnight stays will be available for up to four guests at a time. The dates include March 2 to 3, March 9 to 11 and March 16 to 18, 2023, and the cost is $10 NZD (or approximately $6) per night. Visitors are responsible for their own travel to and from Auckland, New Zealand, and round-trip ground transportation will be provided for the two-hour transfer from the airport to Hobbiton. Bookings will start on Wednesday, December 14, via the Airbnb website at 10 am New Zealand Standard Time.

So, are you ready to take a journey to Middle-earth?

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
HAWAII STATE
Parade

Airbnb Lists 'Lord of the Rings' Movie Set for Limited Time, Here's How to Book a Stay

The vacation homes and condo rentals site has listed "The One-and-Only Hobbiton," the location of the original Lord of the Rings movie set, for a limited time. For the first time, fans of the franchise have been invited to book a stay at the Hobbiton, featured in LOTR and The Hobbit film trilogies. Not only will guests be able to explore the space where the series was filmed, but they'll also be able to experience all the magic that Middle-earth™ has to offer.
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
TheDailyBeast

Prince William Will ‘Never’ Watch Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Show

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Palace attack “lies” of Harry & MeghanPrince William will reportedly “never” watch Harry & Meghan, the Netflix show made by the Sussexes about their love story and glamorous, gilded world of persecution and good works, which has managed to piss off the royals even if—at least in its first batch of three episodes—it managed to reveal nothing that scandalous or negative about them.A friend told The Sunday Times: “He (William) says he will...
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

First Drive: This Grand Alvis Vanden Plas Tourer Brings the Joys of ’30s-Era Coachbuilding to the Modern Road

The majority of new cars are boring. They have to be. Emission laws stifle exhaust notes, often resulting in muffled, muted murmurs of what could be. Advancements in technology, while impressive, make driving so effortless that you barely have to think behind the wheel anymore. Even bodywork is heavily censored, with designers having to dream up cars around a set of safety regulations rather than what actually looks good. And then there’s the commercial factor and the timeframes which generally require as many cars to be built as quickly as possible. This is not how Alvis operates. And its cars,...
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

A City and Country Getaway in Scotland

Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former yacht, Britannia, followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle.  Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite. In between rounds...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy