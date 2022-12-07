ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

GoFundMe created for LI teen who lost leg in crash on I-87 last month in Rockland County

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A GoFundMe page has been set up for teen from Long Island after a serious car accident last month on I-87 in Rockland County.

Max Scriva, 18, was a passenger in a car driven by his friend when the crash occurred.

They were headed from SUNY Delhi to East Meadow on Long Island right before Thanksgiving via I-87 South.

They were in the Chestnut Ridge area when their car lost control and struck a concrete barrier.

The vehicle was stopped in the left lane with no lights on when it was rear-ended, police say.

"They got out of the car, they were consoling each other and saying, 'Oh my God, thank god we made it, and then when the other car came,  she remembers Max pushing her away," says family friend Vick Gulani. It was a heroic move by Scriva, but it ultimately cost him his right leg - after five failed surgeries to save it.

The teen has been at Westchester Medical Center ever since, and he and his family have a long road ahead of them.

"Two weeks of rehab and then he gets fitted for a prosthetic, and then I assume some outpatient rehab for a few months. I would say at least a year until he's comfortable with the prosthetic and walking with the prosthetic and being more comfortable. I would say minimum 12 months," says Gulani.

The medical bills are piling up, and soon they will have to pay for a prosthetic, which Gulani says ranges from $5,000 to $70,000.
Gulani, an Ardsley resident and co-worker of Max's father, took it upon himself to start the GoFundMe for the family, which has already raised $35,000.

Click HERE to donate

