Stamford, NY

Stamford-based Synchrony donates toys, gifts to Toys for Tots

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Stamford-based financial company is making sure kids have presents under the tree this year.

Through their day of caring, Synchrony teamed up with 12 local charities to give back.

This includes Toys for Tots, to which the company donated 50 bikes along with toys and gift cards.

Synchrony's staff says it's great to help the nonprofit meet their needs this holiday season.

"The cool thing about giving bikes to Toys for Tots, they're unable to actually go out and purchase bikes on their own because it succeeds the maximum threshold of the dollar they can. So, the bikes allow us to hit on their top desired asks for the youth," said Mike Biron, SVP of global operations technology at Synchrony.

The bikes will be distributed to kids in Stamford, with the remaining one's going to the Toys for Tots warehouse where families can pick one up.

