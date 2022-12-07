Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.

Sayegh says that 12 people were displaced in total and that they are staying with relatives for the time being.

The mayor says that these homes are old, which may have been the contributing factor for the damage.

Sayegh says that a building inspector will come to 43 Butler St. on Thursday to determine if it will need to be demolished or if it can be repaired.