ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfEfW_0jayolOD00

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.

Sayegh says that 12 people were displaced in total and that they are staying with relatives for the time being.

The mayor says that these homes are old, which may have been the contributing factor for the damage.

Sayegh says that a building inspector will come to 43 Butler St. on Thursday to determine if it will need to be demolished or if it can be repaired.

Comments / 4

Pasqualla Austin
3d ago

stop doin what you doin start telling these landlords to fix up and stop letting florio put up these apartments 😤

Reply(1)
4
Pasqualla Austin
3d ago

ok 130 12th needs to be looked in to beds be moving all by it self like it's gonna fall down smh florio start doin your job!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Paterson fire and rescue teams save impaled man at construction site

Paterson firemen and rescue teams saved a man impaled at a construction site on Saturday. Fire investigators said the injured civilian remained in critical but stable condition Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. The victim, identified only as a 50-year old man, was reported injured...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old woman was attacked last month while walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 5:50 p.m. when the suspect bumped into her and forcefully pushed her to the ground, causing a fractured left elbow. The suspect then fled on foot. The victim was transported to a hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious

Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy