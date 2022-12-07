ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

New survey finds the majority of Americans plan to give holiday tips this season

The majority of Americans are likely to tip higher than normal this holiday season, according to a new survey. Bankrate.com’s November 2022 Holiday Tipping Survey found that 54% of all U.S. adults say they’re likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees including restaurant waitstaff, hair stylists and barbers, bartenders, and food delivery people.
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
SPY

I’m Stocking Up on These #1 Best-Selling COVID Tests Ahead Of Holiday Travel — Just $6 Each

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. COVID-19 feels like old news, but the sad truth is that it’s still running rampant. A lot of us aren’t wearing the best face masks as much as we used to, so it’s more important than ever to test for COVID-19 before meeting with your family for the holiday season. As we know, COVID-19 cases tend to go up during the holidays, so it’s important to pick up a few COVID tests ahead of Christmas this year. Because you don’t want the...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as SeaBear Smokehouse, Sprigs, W&P and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
retailleader.com

Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays

More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
Fatherly

Survey Shows Parents Will Jump Through LOTS of Hoops for Holiday Gifts

Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.
aarp.org

Holiday Scams 2022

Holiday shopping, like most shopping these days, has moved online, and that poses unique risks, according to a new AARP survey. More than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they have experienced some kind of fraud and a similar share of consumers failed a 9-question safe shopping quiz. The AARP...
VIRGINIA STATE

