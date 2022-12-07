ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
Man killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
18 years later and no arrest in Union County unsolved cold case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 18 years ago to the day. A residential fire occurred on Dec. 8, 2004, along Fulton Creek Road in Union County. The fire claimed the lives of two children.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
Fallout continues in Columbus' new gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eric Delbert, owner of L.E.P.D Firearms, Range and Training Facility, didn't mince words when talking about Columbus' proposed new gun law. "They said it was a common sense gun law," Delbert said. "It really makes no sense." Delbert took aim at the law's three bullet...
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
