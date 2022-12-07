Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myfox28columbus.com
Thieves steal sound equipment, booze, cash from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
myfox28columbus.com
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
myfox28columbus.com
Substitute teacher charged, suspected of bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gun was found in a substitute teacher's purse while at a Hilliard elementary school on Friday. According to the Hilliard Division of Police, a handgun was found in a handbag that belonged to 45-year-old Cynthia Wingo. Police said Wingo taught at Norwich Elementary School...
myfox28columbus.com
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
myfox28columbus.com
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
myfox28columbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
myfox28columbus.com
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving family talks about loss of son following random shooting at gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving family is trying to come to grips with how their son lost his life in a gas station shootout he had nothing to do with. Columbus Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky, a Youngstown State University senior.
myfox28columbus.com
Road rage incidents worry police after man shot, critically injured, on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives said they are noticing an increase in violence on Central Ohio highways. That comes after a Friday incident in which a man was shot while driving on I-70 eastbound near the Alum Creek exit ramp. Police said the incident was a case of road rage.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman injured when NYC taxi crashed into crowd dies months after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meisha Wallace, a native of Columbus, was on a girls' trip to New York City in June 2022 when a taxi jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people. Wallace spent months in the hospital after the crash and on Nov. 30, died...
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
myfox28columbus.com
18 years later and no arrest in Union County unsolved cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 18 years ago to the day. A residential fire occurred on Dec. 8, 2004, along Fulton Creek Road in Union County. The fire claimed the lives of two children.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
myfox28columbus.com
Fallout continues in Columbus' new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eric Delbert, owner of L.E.P.D Firearms, Range and Training Facility, didn't mince words when talking about Columbus' proposed new gun law. "They said it was a common sense gun law," Delbert said. "It really makes no sense." Delbert took aim at the law's three bullet...
myfox28columbus.com
Ross County Sheriff's deputy talking and walking after being in a medically induced coma
CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County Sheriff's Office deputy is talking and starting to walk again after being seriously injured during a shootout on Nov. 17. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was involved in a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office and was shot in the chest. The other person involved, Nicholas Mitchell, died.
myfox28columbus.com
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
myfox28columbus.com
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
