Georgia State

After GOP loss in Georgia Senate runoff, RNC’s McDaniel argues ‘our ground game worked’

By Paul Steinhauser, Andrew Murray, Kyle Morris
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Missed Understood
3d ago

I believe it did. When you can take someone who's morals are pathetic at best and still give it a good race, says volumes about those voters, and what they want for America.

Reply(6)
9
sherwood14
3d ago

Time for a coaching change RNC….if you can’t produce winning teams then it’s time to replace the head coach!!!

Reply(2)
11
Santo Torres
3d ago

please elect the pillow guy he sells great pillows and he will do everything to get Trump reelected that's what we want for 2024 as a democrat

Reply
4
