New survey finds the majority of Americans plan to give holiday tips this season
The majority of Americans are likely to tip higher than normal this holiday season, according to a new survey. Bankrate.com’s November 2022 Holiday Tipping Survey found that 54% of all U.S. adults say they’re likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees including restaurant waitstaff, hair stylists and barbers, bartenders, and food delivery people.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season
Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
You might want to be careful using your credit card when doing holiday shopping this year
Tis the season – the holiday shopping season specifically. The National Retail Federation defines that as the period that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The federation projects this year consumers will spend six to eight percent more than in 2021 – that’s between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion....
Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words
It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
54% of Americans Want Gift Cards for the Holidays: Get Them These 11 To Fight Inflation
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You
The holiday season tends to be an expensive time of year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the majority of Americans plan to spend between $250 and $500 on gifts alone. Explore:...
13 stocking stuffers that women on your holiday shopping list will love
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Laneige lip mask, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
8 Unnecessary Expenses To Cut From Your Holiday Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, many consumers are celebrating the season in person this year, which means the holidays have the potential to be much more expensive than they were...
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
NEW YORK (AP) — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early. “It is a little frustrating because it’s...
4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023
This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
The 49 best holiday and Christmas gift ideas for frequent travelers
We've pulled together the best travel gifts for this holiday season. Whether they’re frequent flyers or road trip warriors, there’s a gift for your favorite wanderer.
6 Holiday Purchases That Aren’t Always Worth the Money
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
I’m Stocking Up on These #1 Best-Selling COVID Tests Ahead Of Holiday Travel — Just $6 Each
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. COVID-19 feels like old news, but the sad truth is that it’s still running rampant. A lot of us aren’t wearing the best face masks as much as we used to, so it’s more important than ever to test for COVID-19 before meeting with your family for the holiday season. As we know, COVID-19 cases tend to go up during the holidays, so it’s important to pick up a few COVID tests ahead of Christmas this year. Because you don’t want the...
Tipping Point: New tip guidelines for holiday giving
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - If you ever want to start a raging family debate over the holiday dinner table, forget religion or politics – just bring up the subject of tipping.
retailleader.com
Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays
More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
aarp.org
Holiday Scams 2022
Holiday shopping, like most shopping these days, has moved online, and that poses unique risks, according to a new AARP survey. More than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they have experienced some kind of fraud and a similar share of consumers failed a 9-question safe shopping quiz. The AARP...
