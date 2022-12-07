ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Wyoming County man arrested after dog attacks deputy

Pike, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man under investigation following a domestic incident faces charges after a dog attacked a sheriff's deputy. The incident happened Monday at home on Route 39 in Pike. Police said David Sherman, 56, allowed an aggressive dog out of the home during the investigation, refusing to comply with orders to keep the dog inside.
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Batavia bells

Batavia, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the bells of Batavia Middle School. The bells used to hang at the school - now they have been refurbished by students in an auto body program. Now the bells have gone mobile, complete with new platforms. The restored bells were...
