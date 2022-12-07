Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Attorney: Gunman in Tops mass shooting will plead guilty for life sentence
An attorney for the gunman in the Tops mass shooting said the defendant is willing to plead guilty to the federal charges if the United State Justice Department does not pursue the death penalty. Payton Gendron, 19, waived his right to appear in front of Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr....
13 WHAM
Man arrested with ghost gun after allegedly threatening co-workers at CooperVision
Scottsville, N.Y. — A man who allegedly threatened to shoot co-workers was found in the parking lot of the business with a loaded ghost gun, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to CooperVision in Scottsville shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an employee...
13 WHAM
Wyoming County man arrested after dog attacks deputy
Pike, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man under investigation following a domestic incident faces charges after a dog attacked a sheriff's deputy. The incident happened Monday at home on Route 39 in Pike. Police said David Sherman, 56, allowed an aggressive dog out of the home during the investigation, refusing to comply with orders to keep the dog inside.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Batavia bells
Batavia, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the bells of Batavia Middle School. The bells used to hang at the school - now they have been refurbished by students in an auto body program. Now the bells have gone mobile, complete with new platforms. The restored bells were...
Comments / 0