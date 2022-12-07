ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Widespread dense fog is expected again tonight

(WALA) - Widespread dense fog is expected again tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A dense fog advisory is in effect from 9 PM this evening through 9 AM tomorrow. Fog will roll in tonight and persist into the morning hours. Tomorrow will warm into the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies with fog returning that night. For Sunday, a weak system pushes through our area allowing for some showers and storms to develop. Expect the showers to be scattered in nature with rain chances staying around 40%. Highs Sunday will be a little lower with the clouds in the middle 70′s.
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
INDIANA STATE

