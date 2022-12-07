ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss

While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
