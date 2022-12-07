Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
tigerdroppings.com
California H.S. Is Playing In State Championship After Completing ZERO Passes This Season
Granada Hills Charter is playing in the California state championship this weekend without ever completing a pass all season. According to MaxPreps, Granada Hills has attempted seven passes in its 14 games, but none has found a receiver. I guess that's how you get a combined 3,964 yards on 344 carries from Dijon and Darrell Stanley.
Caleb Williams, USC's star sophomore quarterback, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams' win gives the USC Trojans the most Heisman winners in college football history. Williams threw for 37 touchdowns in his first year with Southern California.
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Atascadero Greyhounds compete for State Championship tonight
– The Atascadero Greyhounds host the San Gabriel Matadors Saturday night for the State Championship in high school football in their division. The Greyhounds enter the game with a record of 10-4. They lost their first three games, before turning their season around and advancing through the playoffs to the title game.
ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
Rams’ Baker Mayfield gives electric reaction to receiving game ball after Thursday night comeback
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield received the game ball after leading LA on a game-winning 98-yard drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday night.
State champs! Atascadero dominates San Gabriel in the mud to win title, 41-0
Brothers Trey and Kane Cooks led the Greyhounds to their first-ever state title in football.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
