ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

New survey finds the majority of Americans plan to give holiday tips this season

The majority of Americans are likely to tip higher than normal this holiday season, according to a new survey. Bankrate.com’s November 2022 Holiday Tipping Survey found that 54% of all U.S. adults say they’re likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees including restaurant waitstaff, hair stylists and barbers, bartenders, and food delivery people.
Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as SeaBear Smokehouse, Sprigs, W&P and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
retailleader.com

Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays

More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
aarp.org

Holiday Scams 2022

Holiday shopping, like most shopping these days, has moved online, and that poses unique risks, according to a new AARP survey. More than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they have experienced some kind of fraud and a similar share of consumers failed a 9-question safe shopping quiz. The AARP...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fatherly

Survey Shows Parents Will Jump Through LOTS of Hoops for Holiday Gifts

Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.
Next Avenue

The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder

Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy