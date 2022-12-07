Read full article on original website
Related
New survey finds the majority of Americans plan to give holiday tips this season
The majority of Americans are likely to tip higher than normal this holiday season, according to a new survey. Bankrate.com’s November 2022 Holiday Tipping Survey found that 54% of all U.S. adults say they’re likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees including restaurant waitstaff, hair stylists and barbers, bartenders, and food delivery people.
You might want to be careful using your credit card when doing holiday shopping this year
Tis the season – the holiday shopping season specifically. The National Retail Federation defines that as the period that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The federation projects this year consumers will spend six to eight percent more than in 2021 – that’s between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion....
Stressed Out Over Holiday Shopping? 5 Ways to Make It Easier and More Affordable
A few simple moves could take some of that pressure off.
54% of Americans Want Gift Cards for the Holidays: Get Them These 11 To Fight Inflation
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
Studies find winter is fastest-warming season in US
Winters in the U.S. are warming faster than any other season, a pair of studies has found. But even though temperatures might be more tolerable, it's actually bad news for a number of reasons.
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
8 Unnecessary Expenses To Cut From Your Holiday Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, many consumers are celebrating the season in person this year, which means the holidays have the potential to be much more expensive than they were...
4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023
This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
6 Holiday Purchases That Aren’t Always Worth the Money
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
NEW YORK (AP) — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early. “It is a little frustrating because it’s...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as SeaBear Smokehouse, Sprigs, W&P and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
retailleader.com
Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays
More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
Tipping Point: New tip guidelines for holiday giving
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - If you ever want to start a raging family debate over the holiday dinner table, forget religion or politics – just bring up the subject of tipping.
aarp.org
Holiday Scams 2022
Holiday shopping, like most shopping these days, has moved online, and that poses unique risks, according to a new AARP survey. More than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they have experienced some kind of fraud and a similar share of consumers failed a 9-question safe shopping quiz. The AARP...
Survey Shows Parents Will Jump Through LOTS of Hoops for Holiday Gifts
Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.
6 Ways To Get Free Shipping for Holiday Gifts Without Paying Store Minimums
Free shipping is a big deal for a lot of consumers. According to Small Business Trends, citing a survey done by Amazon research tool Jungle Scout, 66% of shoppers expect it for every purchase they...
Next Avenue
The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder
Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.
Comments / 0