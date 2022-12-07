Read full article on original website
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix for Sunday in North Jersey with accumulations of 1-3 in some areas
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in northwest New Jersey on Sunday.
New contract could mean significant raises for depleted Connecticut State Police ranks
Connecticut state troopers could make significantly more money under a tentative contract deal announced on Thursday. The raises are designed to address a severe staffing shortage. "Our morale? It's about to be a lot better than it was yesterday,” said Andy Matthews, executive director of the Connecticut State Police Union....
STORM WATCH: Cloudy Saturday before periods of wet snow on Sunday for the Hudson Valley
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the Hudson Valley will see a cloudy Saturday before periods of wet snow throughout Sunday.
Mount Vernon officials seek help spreading holiday cheer ahead of Soul Santa Winter Wonderland Toy Giveaway
The giveaway will take place on Dec. 22 from 4 - 7 p.m. at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries.
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
Police: Car crashes into pole in front of Hillcrest Key Food
Ramapo police say around 1 a.m., a 55-year-old driver crashed into a vertical post in front of the building.
