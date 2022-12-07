Read full article on original website
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death
A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
Yardbarker
Portugal denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit World Cup
The Portuguese Football Federation has denied a report claiming that captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit the FIFA World Cup over his demotion to the bench. "News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,"...
Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer
In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco’s World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well,...
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Sporting News
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi the master as Argentina beat Netherlands in chaotic Qatar classic
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The clock was ticking towards 1am local time at Lusail Stadium when Argentina's vast hordes of...
Spanish police intercept 56kg MDMA haul bound for South America
Seizure suggests smugglers using reverse route to open up lucrative new markets where ecstasy less common
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco hope for 'breakthrough' for Africa in quarter-final against Portugal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. As Morocco stand on the brink of World Cup history for Africa, the...
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
MySanAntonio
Qatar Misses Goal for World Cup Visitors
In addition to everything else that has gone wrong at or surrounding the World Cup in Qatar, including a migrant worker dying while performing repairs at a resort FIFA was using as a training base for Saudi Arabia during the group stage of the competition, the country has received fewer visitors than it was hoping for during the first two weeks of the tournament.
‘The world is with Morocco’ on uncharted course through World Cup
For Walid Regragui, it was not enough to contemplate one underdog whose improbable path led to a bid to become world champions. His thoughts turned to another. Morocco had become Africa’s first ever semi-finalists on the global stage and their manager turned his thoughts to another sport.“We have made our people and proud and our continent proud and so many people around the world proud,” he said. “When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa and we are the Rocky of the World Cup.” One unlikely story began in the backstreets of Philadelphia. Another stemmed from Montreal,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Support from Arab world, Africa means Morocco is not alone in challenge against World Cup heavyweights
There are more than 3,400 miles between Morocco and Qatar, and yet this week has come to feel like a neighborhood gathering for the millions along that route now fiercely behind the Atlas Lions’ march through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Everyone else alive in the World Cup quarterfinals...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone, says Portugal boss Fernando Santos
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It is "high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone", says Portugal coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication...
Newborn baby airlifted from charity ship in Mediterranean
ROME, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A baby was born on a charity rescue boat in the central Mediterranean and flown to Sicily while more than 500 other migrants remain at sea waiting to reach Europe, NGO groups said on Thursday.
BBC
Ireland to return mummified remains and sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified human remains and a sarcophagus are among the ancient objects that an Irish university says it plans to repatriate to Egypt. All of the artefacts being returned by the University College Cork (UCC) date from between 100AD and 975BC. An inscription on the wooden sarcophagus, which was donated to...
