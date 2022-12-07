ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
TheDailyBeast

World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death

A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
Yardbarker

Portugal denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit World Cup

The Portuguese Football Federation has denied a report claiming that captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit the FIFA World Cup over his demotion to the bench. "News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,"...
People

Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
MySanAntonio

Qatar Misses Goal for World Cup Visitors

In addition to everything else that has gone wrong at or surrounding the World Cup in Qatar, including a migrant worker dying while performing repairs at a resort FIFA was using as a training base for Saudi Arabia during the group stage of the competition, the country has received fewer visitors than it was hoping for during the first two weeks of the tournament.
The Independent

‘The world is with Morocco’ on uncharted course through World Cup

For Walid Regragui, it was not enough to contemplate one underdog whose improbable path led to a bid to become world champions. His thoughts turned to another. Morocco had become Africa’s first ever semi-finalists on the global stage and their manager turned his thoughts to another sport.“We have made our people and proud and our continent proud and so many people around the world proud,” he said. “When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa and we are the Rocky of the World Cup.” One unlikely story began in the backstreets of Philadelphia. Another stemmed from Montreal,...
BBC

Ireland to return mummified remains and sarcophagus to Egypt

Mummified human remains and a sarcophagus are among the ancient objects that an Irish university says it plans to repatriate to Egypt. All of the artefacts being returned by the University College Cork (UCC) date from between 100AD and 975BC. An inscription on the wooden sarcophagus, which was donated to...

