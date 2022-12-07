ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating murder in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Police said at least one person died. Officers said it happened before 11 p.m. in the Paces West neighborhood. Police haven't provided details about suspects or arrests. This story...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at officers near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A 23-year-old man was arrested after pointing a gun at Dunwoody police officers Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall, investigators say. Officers opened fire on the man, but did not injure him. Khalil Thomas was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot in the arm in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police said someone shot a woman through her car window in Midtown Atlanta. Investigators went early Sunday morning to 25th and Peachtree Streets near the Downtown Connector overpass. Officers said a woman was shot in the arm. The case could be related to road rage. Police haven't made...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say

ATLANTA - DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said. The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Flowery Branch police officer spreads holiday cheer to young boys involved in car crash

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A Flowery Branch Police Department officer is being commended for cheering up some local boys after a traumatic experience. The police department said Officer Park responded to a crash involving two cars on Wednesday afternoon. Two boys, Baker and Miles, were inside one of the cars and seemed "distressed." Parker also learned it was Miles' birthday.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman

A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA

