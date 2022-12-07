Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured
STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating murder in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Police said at least one person died. Officers said it happened before 11 p.m. in the Paces West neighborhood. Police haven't provided details about suspects or arrests. This story...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at officers near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A 23-year-old man was arrested after pointing a gun at Dunwoody police officers Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall, investigators say. Officers opened fire on the man, but did not injure him. Khalil Thomas was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot in the arm in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police said someone shot a woman through her car window in Midtown Atlanta. Investigators went early Sunday morning to 25th and Peachtree Streets near the Downtown Connector overpass. Officers said a woman was shot in the arm. The case could be related to road rage. Police haven't made...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say
ATLANTA - DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said. The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to...
Atlanta police search for man wanted for attempting to burglarize home multiple times
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said they are looking for a man who is wanted for attempting to burglarize a home Monday. Officials said officers responded to a call for an attempted burglary on Monday around 2:40 p.m. at a home on Adair Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
fox5atlanta.com
Flowery Branch police officer spreads holiday cheer to young boys involved in car crash
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A Flowery Branch Police Department officer is being commended for cheering up some local boys after a traumatic experience. The police department said Officer Park responded to a crash involving two cars on Wednesday afternoon. Two boys, Baker and Miles, were inside one of the cars and seemed "distressed." Parker also learned it was Miles' birthday.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother
ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman
A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person shot outside automotive center at Cobb County Walmart, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department said one person was hospitalized from a shooting outside a Walmart. Police said there is no active shooter and no current threat to the public. Police detained several people who were part of "two groups" involved in the shooting near the automotive center.
fox5atlanta.com
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
Audio | Crushing moment as Chamblee officer shot in head radios 'I'm hit'
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — 'I'm hit. I'm hit. I'm hit radio. Shots fired," Lt. Collar said just seconds after getting shot in the head when a traffic stop for a stolen car went awry in November. Audio released by Chamblee Police Department sheds light on the night that devastated his family.
Comments / 5