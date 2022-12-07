Read full article on original website
Berks HVAC business donates hygiene items, $3,500 to Olivet Boys & Girls Club
Advanced Comfort Specialists, a residential and commercial heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractor has donated $3,500 and 250 hygiene items to Olivet Boys & Girls Club to support their Hubs of Hope initiative. “We believe it’s important to invest in the future of the children of Berks County and to...
Barrio Alegría to present second year of FARO Community grants
Applications are now available for the second year of FARO Community grants, totaling $25,000 for community engagement projects in Reading. Barrio Alegría and the Wyomissing Foundation are partnering for a second year to provide FARO Community Grants to inspire community engagement and “shine a light” of opportunity on people and organizations working to create positive change in Reading.
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center
After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
Winner selected in Safe Berks & Lonnie Walker IV Foundation team up raffle
Safe Berks & The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation announced the winner of the TEAM UP Raffle Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Jean Staples was selected as the winner to enjoy watching Lonnie and the Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Jean won two tickets...
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
Gift wrapping at Berkshire Mall to benefit Safe Berks
Safe Berks volunteers are waiting to wrap your holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall. This effort started on December 1 and continues through December 24. The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator. All donations will benefit free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trail of Lights fundraiser
The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights. Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.
This Bucks County Choir Group Just Performed at One of the Most Famous Churches in the Country
The concert took place in a perfect setting for the holidays.Photo byiStock. A choir group from a Bucks County high school just performed a Christmas concert in one of the country’s most famous churches.
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Berks LaunchBox Idea TestLab announces ‘final pitch’ winners
Berks LaunchBox powered by Penn State recently announced the winners of its Idea TestLab accelerator pitch competition. CataPalloVR earned first place with Natural Skincare taking second place. Multi-Pet Feeding Station and Don’t Quit Branding tied for third place. The competition started with six selected startups that received coaching to...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
New state historical marker site approved for Kutztown to honor Keith Haring
Richard L. Thornburgh, Pennsylvania governor during the Three Mile Island crisis; Keith Haring, the internationally recognized and socially engaged Pop artist; and Ford Station Underground Railroad, operated by Erie’s first freedwoman Emma Howell and her escaped husband James Ford are among the subjects of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).
Co-Owner of Newtown Real Estate Agency Listed as “Top Producer” in the Bucks County Area
The local business owner has been recognized for his contributions to the real estate scene in Bucks County. A Bucks County business owner and important figure in local real estate is being recognized for his impact on the area. Ruth Gnirk wrote about the real estate business owner for Bucks County Real Producers.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
