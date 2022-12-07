ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks Weekly

Barrio Alegría to present second year of FARO Community grants

Applications are now available for the second year of FARO Community grants, totaling $25,000 for community engagement projects in Reading. Barrio Alegría and the Wyomissing Foundation are partnering for a second year to provide FARO Community Grants to inspire community engagement and “shine a light” of opportunity on people and organizations working to create positive change in Reading.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
lebtown.com

Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center

After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
LEBANON, PA
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Gift wrapping at Berkshire Mall to benefit Safe Berks

Safe Berks volunteers are waiting to wrap your holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall. This effort started on December 1 and continues through December 24. The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator. All donations will benefit free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
WYOMISSING, PA
Berks Weekly

Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trail of Lights fundraiser

The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights. Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

Berks LaunchBox Idea TestLab announces ‘final pitch’ winners

Berks LaunchBox powered by Penn State recently announced the winners of its Idea TestLab accelerator pitch competition. CataPalloVR earned first place with Natural Skincare taking second place. Multi-Pet Feeding Station and Don’t Quit Branding tied for third place. The competition started with six selected startups that received coaching to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

New state historical marker site approved for Kutztown to honor Keith Haring

Richard L. Thornburgh, Pennsylvania governor during the Three Mile Island crisis; Keith Haring, the internationally recognized and socially engaged Pop artist; and Ford Station Underground Railroad, operated by Erie’s first freedwoman Emma Howell and her escaped husband James Ford are among the subjects of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
