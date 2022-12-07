ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
SPY

I’m Stocking Up on These #1 Best-Selling COVID Tests Ahead Of Holiday Travel — Just $6 Each

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. COVID-19 feels like old news, but the sad truth is that it’s still running rampant. A lot of us aren’t wearing the best face masks as much as we used to, so it’s more important than ever to test for COVID-19 before meeting with your family for the holiday season. As we know, COVID-19 cases tend to go up during the holidays, so it’s important to pick up a few COVID tests ahead of Christmas this year. Because you don’t want the...
Fatherly

Survey Shows Parents Will Jump Through LOTS of Hoops for Holiday Gifts

Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.
aarp.org

Holiday Scams 2022

Holiday shopping, like most shopping these days, has moved online, and that poses unique risks, according to a new AARP survey. More than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they have experienced some kind of fraud and a similar share of consumers failed a 9-question safe shopping quiz. The AARP...
VIRGINIA STATE
Next Avenue

The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder

Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.

