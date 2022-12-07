ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Yardbarker

Raiders suffer heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Mayfield and the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders took to the road just four days after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Los Angels Rams in SoFi Stadium, looking for their fourth-straight victory. After an impressive first quarter, the Raiders offense was prevented from getting into the end zone for the rest of the game, and QB Baker Mayfield, with only two days to prepare with his new team after being claimed on waivers, led the Rams to victory in the game’s final moments.
FOX Sports

Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft

With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
CHICAGO, IL

