Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season
Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
You might want to be careful using your credit card when doing holiday shopping this year
Tis the season – the holiday shopping season specifically. The National Retail Federation defines that as the period that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The federation projects this year consumers will spend six to eight percent more than in 2021 – that’s between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion....
Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words
It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...
Stressed Out Over Holiday Shopping? 5 Ways to Make It Easier and More Affordable
A few simple moves could take some of that pressure off.
54% of Americans Want Gift Cards for the Holidays: Get Them These 11 To Fight Inflation
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
13 stocking stuffers that women on your holiday shopping list will love
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Laneige lip mask, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
8 Unnecessary Expenses To Cut From Your Holiday Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, many consumers are celebrating the season in person this year, which means the holidays have the potential to be much more expensive than they were...
6 Holiday Purchases That Aren’t Always Worth the Money
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023
This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
NEW YORK (AP) — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early. “It is a little frustrating because it’s...
32 items under $50 that make the perfect Christmas or holiday gift for budget travelers
Traveling on a budget doesn't mean you have to sacrifice traveling well. Here are 32 products that are fit for budget travelers — and they're all under $50.
How To Afford the Holidays When You’re Single
Every psychologist in America knows that the holidays have a way of reminding single people that they're single. And, trudging through the celebrations stag can tax your finances as much as your...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as SeaBear Smokehouse, Sprigs, W&P and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
WCAX
Better Business Bureau cautions holiday shoppers about ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Online shopping scam reports to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker remain just under the all-time highs reported last year. The Federal Trade Commission says in 2020, there were more than 393,000 complaints of scams with losses of more than $252 million. In 2021, those...
retailleader.com
Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays
More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
Tipping Point: New tip guidelines for holiday giving
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - If you ever want to start a raging family debate over the holiday dinner table, forget religion or politics – just bring up the subject of tipping.
Survey Shows Parents Will Jump Through LOTS of Hoops for Holiday Gifts
Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.
Comments / 0