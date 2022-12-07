ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as SeaBear Smokehouse, Sprigs, W&P and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
retailleader.com

Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays

More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
Fatherly

Survey Shows Parents Will Jump Through LOTS of Hoops for Holiday Gifts

Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy