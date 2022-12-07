Read full article on original website
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Try these 5 food and drink spots that just opened in Portland
Just a few months ago, Portland was named 2022’s Best Foodie City in America.
A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large
Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
WWEEK
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
No, the town of Boring wasn't named such because it was a dull place to be
BORING, Ore. — As you drive along Highway 212 heading east from Clackamas, you're welcomed to Boring, Oregon, an unincorporated small town in eastern Multnomah County. The town, despite what many might think, was not named after the adjective. "No, the town of Boring is named after a guy...
A pair of Portland cocktail-world stars are opening a Salem hotel bar
Pacific Standard, the new restaurant and bar from former Clyde Common bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg, will open a second location in Salem, according to a press release. Pacific Standard opened its first location in the lobby of Portland’s Icelandic hotel KEX in June, adding a...
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
‘Where my kids play:’ Portland mother says she found fentanyl pills in her yard
A mother in Northeast Portland says she found fentanyl pills in her front yard, next to where her children play.
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best Chinese Food
Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
NW Portland home attacked; teen arrested on porch
As a family ate dinner inside their Northwest Portland home, someone used an iron fencepost from their front yard to try and break in.
Sale pending on Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock; can you still visit?
Fans of the Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock have two questions: Who will buy the famous estate overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb, and will the new owner of one of the oldest, private landscapes in the Pacific Northwest open it to the public as it has been for more than six decades?
Channel 6000
Pink Martini talks New Years’ Eve celebrations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A little orchestra with a big sound that started in Portland, Everyday Northwest sponsors Pink Martini talk about their New Years’ Eve celebrations. Watch the video above, featuring Thomas Lauderdale and Sofia Von Trapp, to learn more.
Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
Magna Kusina is expanding with Kubo, a Beaverton lechonería
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
Portland home sales have dropped nearly 40% in 1 year, study says
Despite the increasing price of homes from 2020 to 2022, the year-over-year data shows a slowing market.
The Portland Mercury
Sassy-Pants Trivia About Local Gun-Humpers, Dive Bar History, and a Grisly Death for THE GRINCH!
HELLO THERE, BRAINY-BOO! It's time once again to put your brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about local gun-humpers, the location of Portland's greatest dive bars, and what HORRIBLE thing happened to the Grinch on Peacock Lane? 🙀
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
