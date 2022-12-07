ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022

The Creighton Bluejays take on the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton BYU prediction and pick. The BYU Cougars are in real trouble. Coach Mark Pope has had to go deep into his bench this season, playing younger players with less experience. Guards Spencer Johnson and […] The post College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost returning to sidelines as HC in 2022 US Army Bowl

Scott Frost is officially making his return to the sidelines. The former Nebraska HC is going to be one of the head coaches in the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl is a showcase for high school All-Americans from all over the country. Frost will be coaching the gold team and will be coaching against former Ole Miss HC Houston Nutt.
LINCOLN, NE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Arizona game day essentials

It’s a top-15 showdown as Indiana and Arizona battle in the desert on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Las Vegas Clash matchup at the MGM Grand. No. 14 Indiana (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona (7-1) Tip Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Location: MGM Grand...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
insideradio.com

Controversial Midday Host Dan Dakich Out At Indy’s ‘Fan.’

Dan Dakich, the controversial midday host at Indianapolis sports talker “The Fan,” is out at the Urban One station. "Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One,” Ops Manager David Wood said in an email to staff on Thursday, as reported by the Indianapolis Star. “We wish him well in their future endeavors."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Nets stun Pacers down eight players for 10th win in 13 games

The Brooklyn Nets ruffled feathers around the NBA world when they announced they would rest their top eight rotation players Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, and T.J. Warren all sat with Brooklyn on the back end of a back-to-back. Many viewed […] The post Nets stun Pacers down eight players for 10th win in 13 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Caleb Ralston, 20

Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
GREENSBURG, IN
Brewbound.com

Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale

Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
