Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter reveals key difference for Nebraska basketball during 2022-23 season
Matt Painter’s Purdue squad escaped Lincoln unscathed Saturday night. However, it was far from a comfortable trip. Nebraska and Purdue wound up heading to overtime with the Boilermakers never able to pull away on the road. When it was all said and done, Purdue narrowly avoided the loss with a 65-62 final score.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022
The Creighton Bluejays take on the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton BYU prediction and pick. The BYU Cougars are in real trouble. Coach Mark Pope has had to go deep into his bench this season, playing younger players with less experience. Guards Spencer Johnson and […] The post College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost returning to sidelines as HC in 2022 US Army Bowl
Scott Frost is officially making his return to the sidelines. The former Nebraska HC is going to be one of the head coaches in the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl is a showcase for high school All-Americans from all over the country. Frost will be coaching the gold team and will be coaching against former Ole Miss HC Houston Nutt.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Arizona game day essentials
It’s a top-15 showdown as Indiana and Arizona battle in the desert on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Las Vegas Clash matchup at the MGM Grand. No. 14 Indiana (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona (7-1) Tip Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Location: MGM Grand...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Husker defender announces he's coming back after brief portal visit
Remember during this crazy season that a player who enters the portal isn't always necessarily transferring. Usually he is, but exceptions do pop up. One popped up Friday morning in Nebraska's favor, as Jimari Butler announced he intends to stay with the Husker program after entering the portal just two days ago.
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
thedailyhoosier.com
Two big things: Indiana women’s basketball comes back to beat Penn State
Indiana women’s basketball didn’t make things easy on Thursday. The Hoosiers, ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll, suffered a slow start at Penn State because of the Nittany Lions’ press defense. IU made uncharacteristic mistakes early in the game and trailed at halftime. But Indiana turned...
insideradio.com
Controversial Midday Host Dan Dakich Out At Indy’s ‘Fan.’
Dan Dakich, the controversial midday host at Indianapolis sports talker “The Fan,” is out at the Urban One station. "Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One,” Ops Manager David Wood said in an email to staff on Thursday, as reported by the Indianapolis Star. “We wish him well in their future endeavors."
Nets stun Pacers down eight players for 10th win in 13 games
The Brooklyn Nets ruffled feathers around the NBA world when they announced they would rest their top eight rotation players Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, and T.J. Warren all sat with Brooklyn on the back end of a back-to-back. Many viewed […] The post Nets stun Pacers down eight players for 10th win in 13 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
klkntv.com
Another Nebraska bank joins search for loan repayment after Lincoln man’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three more financial institutions, one in Nebraska and two in Iowa, are joining what could be Nebraska’s largest-ever bank fraud case. More than 20 other banks are looking for repayment on business loans taken out by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. The problem for the...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Brewbound.com
Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale
Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
