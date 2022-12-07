ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winners claim over $200 million in November

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5f1N_0jaynLbE00

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery dished out more than $200 million in November to scratch-off winners.

That number includes a top prize worth $5 million that was claimed in the Pittsburgh area and three $3 million winners from the Philadelphia area.

Clearfield County found a $1 million winner along with Dauphin, York, and Allegheny counties.

Retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million and $3 million-winning tickets, and a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million.

  • Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($10,000 bonus);
  • L & P Express, Philadelphia ($10,000);
  • Sheetz, Canonsburg, Washington County ($10,000);
  • Davis’ Trading Post, Norwood, Delaware County ($10,000);
  • Walmart, Clearfield, Clearfield County ($5,000);
  • Bajwa Convenience Store, Harrisburg, Dauphin County ($5,000);
  • Big Mouth on the Run Pizza, North York Boro, York County ($5,000); and
  • Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill, West Mifflin, Allegheny County ($5,000).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during November included:

  • Two prizes of $500,000;
  • Three prizes of $300,000;
  • Three prizes of $250,000;
  • Six prizes of $200,000; and
  • Seven prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

