Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winners claim over $200 million in November
(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery dished out more than $200 million in November to scratch-off winners.
That number includes a top prize worth $5 million that was claimed in the Pittsburgh area and three $3 million winners from the Philadelphia area.
Clearfield County found a $1 million winner along with Dauphin, York, and Allegheny counties.
Retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million and $3 million-winning tickets, and a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million.
- Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($10,000 bonus);
- L & P Express, Philadelphia ($10,000);
- Sheetz, Canonsburg, Washington County ($10,000);
- Davis’ Trading Post, Norwood, Delaware County ($10,000);
- Walmart, Clearfield, Clearfield County ($5,000);
- Bajwa Convenience Store, Harrisburg, Dauphin County ($5,000);
- Big Mouth on the Run Pizza, North York Boro, York County ($5,000); and
- Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill, West Mifflin, Allegheny County ($5,000).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during November included:
- Two prizes of $500,000;
- Three prizes of $300,000;
- Three prizes of $250,000;
- Six prizes of $200,000; and
- Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0