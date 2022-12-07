Read full article on original website
capitolwolf.com
Shooting on South 5th St.
Saturday morning around 1 officers responded to the 200 block of South 5th Street for a report of two subjects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet. As officers arrived on scene they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
capitolwolf.com
Accident victim identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on northbound, Interstate 55 yesterday evening, near mile marker 96. 48-year old Edwin Bartosh of Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the death...
capitolwolf.com
Jackpot of toys
Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois are the big winners, as the Illinois Lottery collected toys Thursday and donated them Friday to the club’s headquarters in Springfield. Executive director Tiffany Mathis tells WTAX News the toys will be given out at the club’s “massive” Christmas...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
capitolwolf.com
Creative Reuse Marketplace holiday auction
The Creative Reuse Marketplace in Springfield is not only the perfect place to find your creative supplies, but also a way to support the community. The shop is a small nonprofit that not only provides a way of reusing products and materials but also gives a space for education and job training for low income, unemployed, and homeless women.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
capitolwolf.com
Lincoln Library Alliance has begun
The newly founded Lincoln Library Alliance has begun serving as Springfield’s Public Library’s advocacy and fundraising group. The group will sell Lincoln Library merchandise, host fundraisers, and organize book sales to bolster new initiatives, support the library staff and promote literacy in the community. Membership fees start at...
tspr.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
WAND TV
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
FBI Warns 2 Escaped Missouri Inmates are ‘Armed & Dangerous’
There are two inmates that have escaped the Cass County jail in Missouri and the FBI have now issued wanted posters warning the public that both are on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI in the Kansas City office shared the following warning on Twitter...
wlds.com
Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released
Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle. The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about...
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Longtime Taylorville Pastor Retiring
A long-time Taylorville Pastor will be retiring. Pastor Rodney Blomquist of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville will be retiring. His last day will be December 11th and there will be a reception at the church from 10:30-12:30 PM on Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1010 North Webster Street in Taylorville. There will also be a reception for Marilyn Summers at the church on Friday, December 9th from 3 to 5 PM. For more information, call (217) 824-8148.
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
wlds.com
Lake Mauvaisterre To See Possible In-Lake Dam For Possible Sediment Capture
The City of Jacksonville is going to have a major engineering project involving the local watershed in the near future. Lake Mauvaisterre was dredged back in 2015 to allow for more storage and to remove several tons of sediment that had built up. The city has been active with the Illinois EPA’s 319 grant program that assists with upkeep and preservation of local watersheds. Jamie Headen, Engineer of Benton & Associates, says that one solution to keep sediment from running off from the fields and into the lake has been proposed in the past: “A recommendation has been to consider an in-lake sediment dam, which would then trap sediments if we can’t keep them in the farm fields…maybe trap those in an area where we can get to them, and then, improve water quality at the intake, which is on the north side of the lake. A part of that then is also to reduce the nutrient and sediment loading, but the nutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and the other things that we’re trying to do to also improve water quality.”
Central Illinois Proud
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
