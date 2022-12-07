ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

capitolwolf.com

Shooting on South 5th St.

Saturday morning around 1 officers responded to the 200 block of South 5th Street for a report of two subjects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet. As officers arrived on scene they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

Accident victim identified

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on northbound, Interstate 55 yesterday evening, near mile marker 96. 48-year old Edwin Bartosh of Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the death...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Jackpot of toys

Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois are the big winners, as the Illinois Lottery collected toys Thursday and donated them Friday to the club’s headquarters in Springfield. Executive director Tiffany Mathis tells WTAX News the toys will be given out at the club’s “massive” Christmas...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

Creative Reuse Marketplace holiday auction

The Creative Reuse Marketplace in Springfield is not only the perfect place to find your creative supplies, but also a way to support the community. The shop is a small nonprofit that not only provides a way of reusing products and materials but also gives a space for education and job training for low income, unemployed, and homeless women.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

capitolwolf.com

Lincoln Library Alliance has begun

The newly founded Lincoln Library Alliance has begun serving as Springfield’s Public Library’s advocacy and fundraising group. The group will sell Lincoln Library merchandise, host fundraisers, and organize book sales to bolster new initiatives, support the library staff and promote literacy in the community. Membership fees start at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

WCIA

CWLP: Power restored after brief outage

Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Central Illinois Proud

Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
MORTON, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Longtime Taylorville Pastor Retiring

A long-time Taylorville Pastor will be retiring. Pastor Rodney Blomquist of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville will be retiring. His last day will be December 11th and there will be a reception at the church from 10:30-12:30 PM on Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1010 North Webster Street in Taylorville. There will also be a reception for Marilyn Summers at the church on Friday, December 9th from 3 to 5 PM. For more information, call (217) 824-8148.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

wlds.com

Lake Mauvaisterre To See Possible In-Lake Dam For Possible Sediment Capture

The City of Jacksonville is going to have a major engineering project involving the local watershed in the near future. Lake Mauvaisterre was dredged back in 2015 to allow for more storage and to remove several tons of sediment that had built up. The city has been active with the Illinois EPA’s 319 grant program that assists with upkeep and preservation of local watersheds. Jamie Headen, Engineer of Benton & Associates, says that one solution to keep sediment from running off from the fields and into the lake has been proposed in the past: “A recommendation has been to consider an in-lake sediment dam, which would then trap sediments if we can’t keep them in the farm fields…maybe trap those in an area where we can get to them, and then, improve water quality at the intake, which is on the north side of the lake. A part of that then is also to reduce the nutrient and sediment loading, but the nutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and the other things that we’re trying to do to also improve water quality.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
CANTON, IL
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL

