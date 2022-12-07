Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Jazz star Jordan Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh at his ridiculous excuse for Jonathan Kuminga fight
Wednesday’s clash between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors was by no means short of action. At one point late in the game, Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a Flagrant 2 on Jonathan Kuminga which was followed by a heated altercation wherein both men had to be restrained.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems ...
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
The move that might've saved the Golden State Warriors' season
All season, the Warriors had searched for a way to steady their rickety bench. Then, after blowing a 13-point first-half lead in Houston, the coaches had an idea: Draymond Green.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
Celtics, Warriors not at full strength entering NBA Finals rematch
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be well-rested, but still not at full strength, when they go head-to-head
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
RUMOR: Hornets’ fire sale looms large amid lost season
Nothing is going right for the Charlotte Hornets right now. They have one of the worst records in the NBA and many of their young players have yet to show serious potential. In LaMelo Ball’s absence, the team has played horribly and a trip to the playoffs looks extremely hard to come by.
3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions
It has been 177 days since the Boston Celtics last faced the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. On Saturday, they’ll square off once again, but in very different positions. Currently, Boston sits atop the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record (and a 7-0 record versus the Western Conference). The reigning champs hold […] The post 3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild
Time is running out on the Chicago Bulls. Their slow start to the campaign is quickly turning into another wasted season, and unless they are able to pick themselves up soon, dire consequences could be forthcoming. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, this could come in the form of a major overhaul […] The post ‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Robert Williams reacts to viral photo of Brad Stevens hilariously flexing his goods
Brad Steven has had a few ups and down in his first year as the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations. Throughout his tenure, he’s had to make some tough decisions, with perhaps none more significant than sanctioning head coach Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension for having an affair with a female Celtics staffer. […] The post Celtics’ Robert Williams reacts to viral photo of Brad Stevens hilariously flexing his goods appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation
The Toronto Raptors are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Yet despite that, they also appear to be a team with a clear ceiling short of an Eastern Conference Finals berth. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are bona fide All-Stars and OG Anunoby is having his best season yet, but unless they soar […] The post RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from Warriors’ statement win over Celtics
The Golden State Warriors earned their best win of the season on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of the NBA Finals. Here are three key reactions to the defending champions’ stellar performance at Chase Center. Klay Thompson, meeting the moment Thompson’s 24 first-half points and game-high 34 were […] The post 3 reactions from Warriors’ statement win over Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral with latest ladder photo
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws on an opponent’s home court once again, but fortunately this time, no ladder was hurt. While a ladder was spotted, both sides were quite patient compared to the previous incident. On Friday after the Bucks’ narrow 106-105 win over the...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic joins LeBron James on legendary shortlist after wild milestone
Nikola Jokic recorded more than just a triple-double during the Denver Nuggets’ Saturday win against the Utah Jazz. He also made history with a feat that has been seen just once in the last 25 years. The Serbian giant finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists as...
Warriors star Draymond Green adds more fuel to GOAT talk with truth bomb ahead of Finals rematch vs. Celtics
A lot was riding on Saturday’s matchup between the defending champs Golden State Warriors and who many consider being one of the biggest threats to their title defense this season in the Boston Celtics. Draymond Green was well aware of what was at stake in this regular-season matchup, so he thought it would be a perfect opportunity to drop some sage advice for the next generation of basketball hopefuls.
NBA Twitter mocks Celtics star Jayson Tatum over latest struggle vs. Warriors
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the receiving end of several criticisms after his rather uncharacteristic performance on Saturday in the rematch of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Tatum was largely predicted to have a big game, especially with Andrew Wiggins missing from the Warriors. However, the leading MVP candidate failed […] The post NBA Twitter mocks Celtics star Jayson Tatum over latest struggle vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
