Phoenix, AZ

NESN

Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions

It has been 177 days since the Boston Celtics last faced the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. On Saturday, they’ll square off once again, but in very different positions. Currently, Boston sits atop the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record (and a 7-0 record versus the Western Conference). The reigning champs hold […] The post 3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild

Time is running out on the Chicago Bulls. Their slow start to the campaign is quickly turning into another wasted season, and unless they are able to pick themselves up soon, dire consequences could be forthcoming. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, this could come in the form of a major overhaul […] The post ‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Robert Williams reacts to viral photo of Brad Stevens hilariously flexing his goods

Brad Steven has had a few ups and down in his first year as the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations. Throughout his tenure, he’s had to make some tough decisions, with perhaps none more significant than sanctioning head coach Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension for having an affair with a female Celtics staffer. […] The post Celtics’ Robert Williams reacts to viral photo of Brad Stevens hilariously flexing his goods appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation

The Toronto Raptors are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Yet despite that, they also appear to be a team with a clear ceiling short of an Eastern Conference Finals berth. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are bona fide All-Stars and OG Anunoby is having his best season yet, but unless they soar […] The post RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 reactions from Warriors’ statement win over Celtics

The Golden State Warriors earned their best win of the season on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of the NBA Finals. Here are three key reactions to the defending champions’ stellar performance at Chase Center. Klay Thompson, meeting the moment Thompson’s 24 first-half points and game-high 34 were […] The post 3 reactions from Warriors’ statement win over Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green adds more fuel to GOAT talk with truth bomb ahead of Finals rematch vs. Celtics

A lot was riding on Saturday’s matchup between the defending champs Golden State Warriors and who many consider being one of the biggest threats to their title defense this season in the Boston Celtics. Draymond Green was well aware of what was at stake in this regular-season matchup, so he thought it would be a perfect opportunity to drop some sage advice for the next generation of basketball hopefuls.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter mocks Celtics star Jayson Tatum over latest struggle vs. Warriors

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the receiving end of several criticisms after his rather uncharacteristic performance on Saturday in the rematch of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Tatum was largely predicted to have a big game, especially with Andrew Wiggins missing from the Warriors. However, the leading MVP candidate failed […] The post NBA Twitter mocks Celtics star Jayson Tatum over latest struggle vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

