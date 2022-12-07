ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers looking to add party affiliations to local school board races

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KGBY_0jaymake00

If you thought school board races were already heated, they could potentially get a whole lot worse.

Some Republican lawmakers are pushing to change the law that would require school board candidates to declare a party since state law currently prohibits it.

Bringing politics into the classroom is certainly raising some eyebrows. In 1998, Florida voters overwhelmingly voted to make school board races non-partisan.

Now, Republican Spencer Roach wants to change that.

“To some extent this is an attack on woke school boards and ideology. To that, I would say you’re damn right it is,” Roach responded.

He tried during the last legislative session to pass the law requiring school board candidates to declare a party but failed.

“Voters are engaged. This has motivated voters to the polls,” Roach insisted.

His measure does have its supporters like college student Lauren Lamon, who believes declaring a party could help some voters not familiar with the candidates.

“They can kind of tell by their party alignment what their baseline beliefs are,” Lamon responded.

Other students like Alex High disagree.

“Honestly, it just brings in this bias that doesn’t need to be involved in school,” High said.

President of the Lee Teachers Union, Kevin Daly, urges caution in changing the law.

“We have to be aware that we’re educating everyone’s children and have to have all parents’ rights respected and not just those who may be in the majority in any particular county in the state,” Daly explained.

Madelyn Stewart and her husband, both retired educators, plan to form a committee to oppose Roach’s proposal.

She believes politics is taking over public schools.

“That is not what public schools are intended to be,” she insisted.

Her husband Sam is a retired New Jersey Superintendent who served in multiple school districts and opposes school board candidates declaring a party.

“I think what’s really behind this has been an attack on public schools to erode the ability to provide an education for all children,” he said.

The resolution must be approved by Florida lawmakers, and then ultimately, it has to be approved by 60% of state voters in 2024.

If both of those things happen, partisan school board races would begin in November 2026.

Comments / 61

Ron Miskie
3d ago

The education of our children is being undermined by republicans and their political agendas. The only thing important is the education of our kids….reading writing and arithmetic stem teaching is all that matters!

Reply(15)
37
AP_000943.e5d76e4b6f86460bbd110f2d463adc07.1027
3d ago

The only good thing about this is that you would know where the campaign funds are coming from. School boards should be made up of educators not politicians with an agenda.

Reply
22
RittSea
3d ago

This wouldn’t even be an issue if people could just keep politics out of our schools, and sports too.

Reply
24
Related
floridapolitics.com

Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices

All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years

Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign

The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmakers Could Target Attorney Fees

Expect changes to attorney fees as one step in next week’s special legislative session to address Florida’s troubled property-insurance system, House Commerce Committee Chairman Bob Rommel said Wednesday. House and Senate leaders on Tuesday released an outline of topics for the session, but Rommel,. R-Naples,
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy