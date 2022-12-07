ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Ex-girlfriend of Uber driver accused of rape speaks out

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20usns_0jaymUPA00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 spoke with a woman who was dating the man accused of raping his Uber passenger.

She did not want to show her face on camera but wanted to share how she was deceived.

Torres went by the name of Alex for the two years this woman knew him.

“He is a dad, a dad with a 12-year-old daughter that looks happy. I didn’t think he was a bad dude,” she said.

Her thoughts changed when she saw his mugshot and the surveillance video of Torres at the Ashlar Apartments.

Deputies said he followed his passenger and put on a mask before raping her.

“I know exactly what he looks like and hows his arms are, how he walks; that was him,” she said.

The woman found out while at work during her lunch break.

“It really sent chills through my spine he literally just text me that Sunday. That was literally hours. In a matter of hours,” she said.

Just hours after deputies say Torres raped a woman at her apartment of Daniels parkway, he asked to see her.

“It’s bone-chilling cause what were your plans with me,’ she said.

Now this woman is in disbelief the man she let into her life was capable of this.

“He had like two different personalities like a Ted Bundy remember, he had a wife, and his wife didn’t know anything about anything that’s exactly how it feels,” she said.

The woman also had no idea Torres has a lengthy criminal history.

NBC2 obtained a list of his prior offenses from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:

  1. 10/9/01: Boston PD: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle
  2. 11/14/01: Boston PD: Receiving stolen motor vehicle
  3. 11/10/04: Boston PD: Poss of burglary tools
  4. 3/18/05: Boston PD: Operating MV without a license
  5. 2/27/08: Boston PD: Unarmed breaking and entering
  6. 3/12/08: Malden PD: Robbery (armed)
  7. 4/16/09: Norfolk County SD Dedham: Traffic in controlled substance
  8. 9/2/09: Norfolk County SO Dedham: Robbery (armed and masked)

A judge set Torres’s bond at $500,00.

Comments / 7

Kat
6d ago

You mean to tell me you’re going to date a guy with doodles on his face and then be surprised that he is capable of this? Uber needs to do a better job at selecting drivers.

Reply
5
Jayne Steiner
7d ago

with a record like that why isnt he in prison ? There is something wrong with our system.

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man found guilty of molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
NAPLES, FL
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
wengradio.com

CCSO Warns Of Local Pan Handler Scams

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of individuals panhandling and attempting to sell fake jewelry throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas. These individuals are flagging people down in retail parking lots, gas stations, and even on the side of the road. They share their story of poverty and their need for gas, or other necessities. The groups are traveling in rental vehicles and will attempt to exchange fake jewelry items for cash.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Pedestrian killed in Naples hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:38 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is unknown...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy