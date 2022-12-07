Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
Commercial real estate development
Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
A look inside Bismarck’s residential development
Residential development has added thousands of acres in the capital region and it will continue.
KFYR-TV
Proposed wind farm near New Salem
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is not only a leader in oil production, but wind power as well. A new wind farm was proposed last night at the Morton County commission. The facility would be constructed near New Salem in Morton and Oliver counties. The proposed 81 turbine farm would produce an expected minimum capacity of 200 megawatts. The project will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy resources. The wind farm is pending local and state approvals. It is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025.
New Specialty Clothing & Accessory Store Now Open In Bismarck
This isn't your average clothing store.
Would You Stay In This Bismarck ‘Hidden Hangout’ Airbnb?
There are all kinds of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but there's one I stumbled across that was quite eye-catching. Take a look:. If you want to channel your inner Abraham Lincoln, or you're just feeling adventurous, you might want to check this one out. Here's the full listing with...
KFYR-TV
Downtown Bismarck Cocoa Crawl
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As severe winter storm conditions are on the way to North Dakota, many are out shopping for necessities. Some though, are leisurely shopping in an event in downtown Bismarck. For the 6th Annual Downtown Cocoa Crawl, over 15 small businesses banded together to create a sip,...
Business Beat: The Tavern Grill opens in Bismarck
The Tavern offers pizzas, salads, burgers, and steaks, as well as pasta and cocktails.
Bismarck’s Little Cottage Cafe – 26 Years Of Perfection
I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
KFYR-TV
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
KFYR-TV
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
KFYR-TV
Rail bridge dispute continues
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Friends of the Rail Bridge are continuing their fight to preserve the historic structure. The group is taking more legal action a month after the US Coast Guard ruled BNSF has the right to tear down the bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge are making...
KFYR-TV
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
KFYR-TV
It’s a beaut Clark!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many Christmas themed destinations in Bismarck and Mandan, like the holiday light display in Dykshoorn Park, Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner and Candy Cane Lane. Now add one more to that list. There is an old-fashioned Christmas car driving around town, that’s right out of...
KFYR-TV
Memorial Highway project in Mandan delayed
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Astute Mandan residents might have noticed a planned improvement to Memorial Highway set for 2022 hasn’t happened yet. An off-highway construction project, which will consist of new storm sewer piping between Main Street and 46th Avenue Southeast, has been delayed to address stormwater drainage challenges. City staff and leaders still need to coordinate on a funding source, among other things.
travelawaits.com
5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota
From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
kxnet.com
Fort Yates man arrested in Bismarck
Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
KFYR-TV
Popular Christmas toys this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year there are specific gifts under the Christmas tree that are more in demand than others. Some fifth graders from Highland Acre Elementary School talked about what they are wishing for. Just like the popular Christmas movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of...
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
Comments / 0