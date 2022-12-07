Family of Deputy Riley raising money in his memory

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — Only weeks before his untimely death , Deputy Sean Riley helped by taking donations at Fairfield’s “Festival of Lights”. A year later, his family will be joined by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the annual event to raise money in his memory.

The sheriff’s office says all donations collected Wednesday night will be used to buy a Christmas display in Dep. Riley’s honor.

“All kids over 4 years old will receive a deputy badge,” the Volunteers for a Progressive Fairfield shared on social media. “Let’s make it a great night in Sean’s memory “

The fundraising event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Leo French Park in Fairfield. The Festival of Lights opened to the public at the start of December.

UP NEXT: Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).