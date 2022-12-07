ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Family of Deputy Riley raising money in his memory

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fombd_0jaymJwP00

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — Only weeks before his untimely death , Deputy Sean Riley helped by taking donations at Fairfield’s “Festival of Lights”. A year later, his family will be joined by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the annual event to raise money in his memory.

The sheriff’s office says all donations collected Wednesday night will be used to buy a Christmas display in Dep. Riley’s honor.

Beyond the Call of Duty honors Deputy Sean Riley

“All kids over 4 years old will receive a deputy badge,” the Volunteers for a Progressive Fairfield shared on social media. “Let’s make it a great night in Sean’s memory “

The fundraising event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Leo French Park in Fairfield. The Festival of Lights opened to the public at the start of December.

UP NEXT: Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas. According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsiu.org

Holiday events and more in Southern Illinois

It’s a tradition. The Harrison Bruce Historical Village invites you to their annual Christmas Stroll on the campus of John A. Logan College, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4;00 p.m. Join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the l800’s. Festive music, sweet treats, vendors, artisan guild’s displaying their wares, children’s crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas. Bring the whole family. Stroll is free and open to the public. The Village was dedicated in 2012 and is one of the only historical villages on the campus of a community college in the State of Illinois. A treasure.
MARION, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Local partnership teams up for ‘Free Little Pantry’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Feed Evansville and a local Girl Scout troop are partnering together to provide a new option within the Tri-State’s food system. Girl Scout Troop 398 joined in with the organization to build a “Free Little Pantry”. Organizers say these are similar to neighborhood libraries, but instead of books, they are filled […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Visit Evansville’s Megan Heronemus receives statewide award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Megan Heronemus, Director of Sales with Visit Evansville, was named the 2022 Individual Supplier of the Year by the Indiana Society of Association Executives (ISAE) at its annual STAR Awards on December 8. Officials say the STAR Awards were created to celebrate the success of its members and recognize visionary leaders […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Santa and friends bring Christmas spirit to Acorn Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite his busy schedule, Santa was able to squeeze in a visit to Evansville this year ahead of Christmas. Jolly Old Saint Nicholas was joined by other special guests on 10th and Franklin Street this weekend for the West Side Nut Club’s “Santa Land”. The event at Acorn Plaza featured complimentary […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police make cruelty to animals arrest

A 52-year-old Salem woman has been formally charged in Marion County Court for aggravated cruelty to an animal. Salem Police say Angela Clark of East Boone Street was arrested in connection with a December 2nd incident when a Salem Public Works employee saw a dead dog in a dog house at her home.
SALEM, IL
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Wanderers’ trade school scholarship out now

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local organization is offering people a chance to get a scholarship for trade school. The Wanderers was formed in early 2016, with the sole purpose of giving fellow motorcycle enthusiasts a place to come together, meet and pool their resources to help people and organizations in the community. Officials […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Dr Junidi joins SSM Health Medical Group – Illinois

SSM Health Medical Group- Illinois is continuing the expansion of its medical staff in Centralia with the addition of a well-known and respected family medicine provider and general surgeon. Dr. M.A. Junidi’s medical interests include preventative care, routine check-ups, DOT physicals, health assessments and screenings, management of chronic illnesses, endoscopic...
CENTRALIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy