Indiana State

Metros with the least housing inventory

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJbwb_0jaymClK00

Canva

Metros with the least housing inventory

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Stacker compiled a list of the U.S. metro areas with the least inventory of active listings, using Redfin 's data and months of supply metric. Only metro areas where at least 300 homes sold in October 2022 were included. Metros include suburbs and other municipalities in the area.

Months of supply is total inventory divided by home sales in October 2022. All data is for October 2022. Months of supply was used rather than total inventory because it adjusts for population. The cities with the most total inventory are often the biggest cities, so it's necessary to compare that number to total sales to get a sense of how many houses are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0jaymClK00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#25. Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Months of supply: 1.6
- Homes sold: 802
- Median sale price: $284,985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0jaymClK00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#24. San Jose, California

- Months of supply: 1.6
- Homes sold: 997
- Median sale price: $1,350,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0jaymClK00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#23. Rockford, Illinois

- Months of supply: 1.5
- Homes sold: 389
- Median sale price: $153,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0jaymClK00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#22. Syracuse, New York

- Months of supply: 1.5
- Homes sold: 658
- Median sale price: $195,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0jaymClK00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Months of supply: 1.5
- Homes sold: 799
- Median sale price: $259,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0jaymClK00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

- Months of supply: 1.5
- Homes sold: 808
- Median sale price: $285,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0jaymClK00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#19. Worcester, Massachusetts

- Months of supply: 1.5
- Homes sold: 1,005
- Median sale price: $400,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0jaymClK00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lincoln, Nebraska

- Months of supply: 1.4
- Homes sold: 373
- Median sale price: $270,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0jaymClK00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Fort Wayne, Indiana

- Months of supply: 1.4
- Homes sold: 504
- Median sale price: $225,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0jaymClK00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#16. Anchorage, Alaska

- Months of supply: 1.4
- Homes sold: 546
- Median sale price: $360,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0jaymClK00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wichita, Kansas

- Months of supply: 1.4
- Homes sold: 649
- Median sale price: $225,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDlUF_0jaymClK00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Roanoke, Virginia

- Months of supply: 1.3
- Homes sold: 344
- Median sale price: $260,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0jaymClK00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Manchester, New Hampshire

- Months of supply: 1.3
- Homes sold: 457
- Median sale price: $415,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0jaymClK00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

- Months of supply: 1.3
- Homes sold: 610
- Median sale price: $240,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0jaymClK00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Buffalo, New York

- Months of supply: 1.3
- Homes sold: 1,146
- Median sale price: $227,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0jaymClK00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Months of supply: 1.3
- Homes sold: 1,148
- Median sale price: $290,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0jaymClK00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Richmond, Virginia

- Months of supply: 1.3
- Homes sold: 1,474
- Median sale price: $345,800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0jaymClK00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#8. Evansville, Indiana

- Months of supply: 1.2
- Homes sold: 345
- Median sale price: $210,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0jaymClK00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reading, Pennsylvania

- Months of supply: 1.2
- Homes sold: 430
- Median sale price: $226,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0jaymClK00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jacksonville, North Carolina

- Months of supply: 1.2
- Homes sold: 506
- Median sale price: $250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAWoS_0jaymClK00
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#5. York, Pennsylvania

- Months of supply: 1.2
- Homes sold: 556
- Median sale price: $240,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25at4X_0jaymClK00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#4. Portland, Maine

- Months of supply: 1.2
- Homes sold: 721
- Median sale price: $450,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0jaymClK00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- Months of supply: 1
- Homes sold: 499
- Median sale price: $300,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0jaymClK00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rochester, New York

- Months of supply: 0.9
- Homes sold: 1,065
- Median sale price: $205,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAEvT_0jaymClK00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#1. Florence, Alabama

- Months of supply: 0.1
- Homes sold: 2,779
- Median sale price: $119,000

