New Jersey State

Metros with the most housing inventory

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EsNq_0jaym8Jf00

Hannamariah // Shutterstock

Metros with the most housing inventory

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Stacker compiled a list of the U.S. metro areas with the greatest inventory of active listings, using Redfin's data and months of supply metric. Only metro areas where at least 300 homes sold in October 2022 were included. Metros include suburbs and other municipalities in the area.

Months of supply is total inventory divided by home sales in October 2022. All data is for October 2022. Months of supply was used rather than total inventory because it adjusts for population. The cities with the most total inventory are often the biggest cities, so it's necessary to compare that number to total sales to get a sense of how many houses are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11halM_0jaym8Jf00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Chicago

- Months of supply: 3.5
- Homes sold: 6,524
- Median sale price: $300,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvu1N_0jaym8Jf00
skeeze // Pixabay

#24. Houston

- Months of supply: 3.5
- Homes sold: 6,710
- Median sale price: $330,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGPdj_0jaym8Jf00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#23. Tucson, Arizona

- Months of supply: 3.6
- Homes sold: 1,005
- Median sale price: $346,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02s7pp_0jaym8Jf00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#22. Riverside, California

- Months of supply: 3.6
- Homes sold: 3,495
- Median sale price: $535,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOPPo_0jaym8Jf00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ogden, Utah

- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 568
- Median sale price: $450,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHtDx_0jaym8Jf00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#20. Crestview, Florida

- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 732
- Median sale price: $437,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpsIf_0jaym8Jf00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#19. Cape Coral, Florida

- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 1,100
- Median sale price: $390,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IDDE_0jaym8Jf00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#18. Pittsburgh

- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 1,997
- Median sale price: $215,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z416v_0jaym8Jf00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Months of supply: 3.8
- Homes sold: 2,351
- Median sale price: $390,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGkvh_0jaym8Jf00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#16. New Orleans, Louisiana

- Months of supply: 3.9
- Homes sold: 1,021
- Median sale price: $277,683

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o96TX_0jaym8Jf00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Philadelphia

- Months of supply: 3.9
- Homes sold: 1,700
- Median sale price: $260,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCBhx_0jaym8Jf00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#14. Reno, Nevada

- Months of supply: 4
- Homes sold: 453
- Median sale price: $525,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALMeC_0jaym8Jf00
Pixabay

#13. San Antonio, Texas

- Months of supply: 4
- Homes sold: 2,242
- Median sale price: $325,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJvkI_0jaym8Jf00
Dough4872 // Wikicommons

#12. Atlantic City, New Jersey

- Months of supply: 4.1
- Homes sold: 348
- Median sale price: $275,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9Nzf_0jaym8Jf00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

- Months of supply: 4.1
- Homes sold: 1,593
- Median sale price: $340,790

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NozKm_0jaym8Jf00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Provo, Utah

- Months of supply: 4.2
- Homes sold: 486
- Median sale price: $506,714

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKftr_0jaym8Jf00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#9. Port St. Lucie, Florida

- Months of supply: 4.2
- Homes sold: 758
- Median sale price: $380,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfuHe_0jaym8Jf00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. West Palm Beach, Florida

- Months of supply: 4.3
- Homes sold: 2,035
- Median sale price: $428,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wqgbv_0jaym8Jf00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#7. Phoenix

- Months of supply: 4.3
- Homes sold: 4,921
- Median sale price: $450,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0OmS_0jaym8Jf00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Panama City, Florida

- Months of supply: 4.5
- Homes sold: 442
- Median sale price: $365,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbIua_0jaym8Jf00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. Austin, Texas

- Months of supply: 4.8
- Homes sold: 2,195
- Median sale price: $475,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qF8So_0jaym8Jf00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#4. Las Vegas

- Months of supply: 4.9
- Homes sold: 2,271
- Median sale price: $410,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkPjo_0jaym8Jf00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#3. McAllen, Texas

- Months of supply: 5.1
- Homes sold: 311
- Median sale price: $225,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1X6R_0jaym8Jf00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami

- Months of supply: 5.1
- Homes sold: 2,204
- Median sale price: $475,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsya0_0jaym8Jf00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. New York, New York

- Months of supply: 5.1
- Homes sold: 5,253
- Median sale price: $661,000

Stacker

Stacker

