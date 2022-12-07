Read full article on original website
'We're sorry - we could have saved them': Police apologise to young mother, 22, and her mother murdered by her estranged husband after she made FOUR 999 calls begging for help
The family of a mother and daughter murdered by the daughter's abusive ex-partner say they were failed 'beyond imagination' after a coroner ruled police errors contributed to their deaths. Raneem Oudeh, 22, was murdered outside her mother Khowla Saleem's home in Solihull, West Midlands, just after midnight on August 27,...
Family tribute to ‘devoted dad’, 38, after ‘smoking body covered in white powder’ found by cops in Wigan chemical alert
A GRIEVING family has paid tribute to a "devoted dad" who was found dead at his home. Liam Smith, 38, was also described as kind-hearted and the "life and soul of the party" as murder cops still try to identify a potentially hazardous substance found on him. Cops launched a...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Driver leaves teenage girl stranded alone at dark bus stop after card declined
A teenager was left in fear when a bus driver refused to let her on the bus on a dark road at night. Danielle Allen, 19, was reportedly left stranded on Thursday 24 November after pleading with the driver to allow her to get on the bus when she tried to buy a ticket and her card was declined.
Rescuers find no more survivors at scene of Jersey fire
LONDON (AP) — Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion at an apartment building on the English Channel island of Jersey said Sunday they expected to recover more bodies after three people were confirmed dead. Around a dozen people are still missing. Robin Smith, chief of Jersey Police, said...
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
Man jailed for murder of mother after searching for life insurance pay-outs
A man who murdered his own mother in a fire after carrying out internet searches for life insurance pay-outs has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Andrew Wilding, 42, set fire to the flat he shared with his bedbound mother Elsie Pinder in Southend, Essex, on July 3, last year.Wilding had been the sole carer for his 66-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.Ms Pinder died in the fire, as Wilding went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to buy a drink.Neighbours raised the alarm and had to evacuate the building.Wilding told police he had left a...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
Warning after TikTok heater-hack fire caused tower block evacuation
Householders are being warned not to use home-made heaters which have gone viral on TikTok after one triggered a flat fire which caused the evacuation of a tower block.Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews discovered the heating device when they were called to out to Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby, at 7.25pm, on November 30.The brigade said it was lucky the fourth-floor flat’s occupant witnessed the failure of the heater, made of tea lights and terracotta pots, and so was able to quickly raise the alarm.However, about 50 other residents had to be evacuated while crews dealt...
Slough: Second arrest made in connection with bus station fire
A second person has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fire at a bus station. At 01:52 BST on 29 October, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station. On Monday, a 15-year-old girl from...
South Wales Man Reunited With His Dogs Stolen Three Years Ago
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A man in South Wales has been reunited with his two dogs, which were stolen three years ago. The beagles were discovered wandering some 200 miles away, close to the...
