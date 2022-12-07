PALM COAST – The Christmas with Community Heroes event took place Friday evening at Palm Coast’s Walmart location, and turnout was high. 85 children took part in the program, which used community donations to bring Christmas presents to families who may not have been able to afford any otherwise. The volunteer force at the event was stronger still, with an adult helper available for each of the dozens of kids who went shopping.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO