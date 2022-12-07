Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness.

Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.

According to the Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD), officers responded to a home on Johnny Reb Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 10 in reference to a reported shooting.

An arrest affidavit states that Limehouse followed the victim home and fired at least 47 rounds in his direction, striking multiple neighbors’ vehicles and causing damage to the victim’s residence.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Limehouse conspired with an inmate in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to intimidate the victim in order to keep him from testifying in an upcoming homicide trial, according to the affidavits.

An MCPD report indicates the victim had received numerous threats of violence prior to the attempted shooting.

Limehouse is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.



