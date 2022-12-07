ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 likely to end week on positive note

The Australian share market is poised to end the week on a positive note. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.25% higher on Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.55%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.13% higher.
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally

The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
The Apple Maven

How Apple Stock Continues To Impressively Outperform

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report ended the trading session of Thursday, November 17, higher by 1.3%. The number, in isolation, does not mean much. What is most impressive is that the gain (1) was much better than the S&P 500’s modest loss for the day, and (2) adds to Apple’s impressive track record against the US equities benchmark.
US News and World Report

Japan Foreign Reserves Rise to Highest in Six Years

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's foreign reserves rose in November to their highest in six years, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, as the dollar's retreat boosted the value of non-dollar foreign assets and authorities refrained from currency market intervention. Japan's foreign reserves grew 2.65% from the previous month to $1.226...
Reuters

Investor group launches campaign to help companies protect nature

MONTREAL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here's the plan: Select 100 companies whose business burdens nature. Then, offer advice on how to lighten their impact and monitor their progress. Such is the vision of a campaign called "Nature Action 100" launched on Sunday by 11 investment firms hoping to encourage companies to help preserve ecosystems that support more than half the world's economic output.
kalkinemedia.com

Wall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted modest gains on Friday as investors assessed a mixed bag of economic data and on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for a 50-basis point rate hike at its policy meeting next week. U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed producer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy