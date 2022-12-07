New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.

