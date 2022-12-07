Read full article on original website
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Dehner Has City Council and Business Experience
With the resignation of New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn, the special election has drawn a robust field of qualified candidates who each bring their own perspective to the race. Former Ward 3 Councilor Kathy Dehner is the only candidate, however, that can say she knows the job.
Ward 3 Candidate Bromley Has Policy Experience and Deep New Bedford Roots
The resignation of New Bedford City Councilor Hugh Dunn leaves the Ward 3 temporarily without a representative in city government and the council losing one of the few members who comes from a legislative and policy background. Bob Bromley, a lifelong resident of New Bedford and Ward 3, enters the...
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Robert Cabral Has a Plan to Help the Homeless
The special election to succeed recently resigned New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn has brought candidates from varying personal and professional backgrounds who want to bring their unique perspective to the 11-member body. Robert Cabral, a longtime resident of the city, brings over four decades working in and...
New Bedford Mayor: There’s Possibility of a Waterfront Parking Garage
New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
Dartmouth Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Proposed Septic Changes
DARTMOUTH — The state's environmental agency has agreed to extend the public comment period on proposed septic regulation changes affecting SouthCoast residents in response to a letter from two state lawmakers raising concerns with the new rules. A Dec. 9 letter from State Senator Mark Montigny and State Rep....
Warren and Auchincloss Celebrate Major Funding for Fall River
"I just want to start by saying, 'Wohoo!'" Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said to an excited crowd of students and community leaders at Fall River's B.M.C. Durfee High School Friday morning. "Because this is a moment of celebration," she said. Warren, along with U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), who represents...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Most Exciting Massachusetts Event: South Coast Rail or Royal Visit?
Within a week, the British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, made a whirlwind visit to the Boston area, crossing paths with President Joe Biden, who was here to raise money for Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. I'm positive the commuters that were forced to sit...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Free Parking in New Bedford Over the Holidays
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are announcing this year's free holiday parking program to encourage shopping, dining, and other spending in city business districts through December. Free parking will be offered for two hours at both the Elm Street and the Zeiterion parking garages, as well as at...
Mattapoisett Christmas School Bus Lights Up SouthCoast
A Mattapoisett school bus driver has taken Fun 107's Light Up SouthCoast to a whole new level. Dianne Freitas loves her holidays, and she loves bringing out the fun of the holidays for the kids who ride her bus. "I started slowly last year; it was my first year working...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
Officials Cut Ribbon on New Freetown Station
FREETOWN — On Monday morning, outgoing Governor Charlie Baker and other state and local officials cut the ribbon on the new Freetown commuter rail station. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority manager Steve Poftak said the event also celebrated the completion of the Fall River secondary rail line, which he called "a major step" in completing the South Coast Rail project.
New Bedford Welcomes Back Silmo Syrup Just in Time for the Holidays
No matter how old they may actually be, everyone who stepped into the Kilburn Mill Saturday morning felt like a kid again, once they had a bottle of New Bedford’s most beloved beverage booster in hand. Silmo Syrup has returned after a two-decade hiatus, and this holiday pop-up event...
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa
One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
Fall River Man Allegedly Shot And Killed Fiancee’s Father, Himself
FALL RIVER — The Fall River man authorities believe shot and killed his fiancée's father and injured two other family members before fatally shooting himself early Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call at...
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
