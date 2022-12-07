ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Mayor: There’s Possibility of a Waterfront Parking Garage

New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
Dartmouth Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Proposed Septic Changes

DARTMOUTH — The state's environmental agency has agreed to extend the public comment period on proposed septic regulation changes affecting SouthCoast residents in response to a letter from two state lawmakers raising concerns with the new rules. A Dec. 9 letter from State Senator Mark Montigny and State Rep....
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Free Parking in New Bedford Over the Holidays

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are announcing this year's free holiday parking program to encourage shopping, dining, and other spending in city business districts through December. Free parking will be offered for two hours at both the Elm Street and the Zeiterion parking garages, as well as at...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
Officials Cut Ribbon on New Freetown Station

FREETOWN — On Monday morning, outgoing Governor Charlie Baker and other state and local officials cut the ribbon on the new Freetown commuter rail station. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority manager Steve Poftak said the event also celebrated the completion of the Fall River secondary rail line, which he called "a major step" in completing the South Coast Rail project.
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa

One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
