FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
WCTV
WCTV wraps up the 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of late Thursday night, the WCTV Red Kettle Takeover Day raised $2,808.40 for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee. We thank the community for coming out to support the cause!. Every donation received whether in person or online stays right here in the Big Bend helping...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Tallahassee
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Tallahassee. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Tallahassee for the holidays, or even if you already live here in Tally, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
ecbpublishing.com
Woman’s Club donates gifts to foster children
The Monticello Woman's Club undertook a new service project this year, inspired by the presentation at a recent club lunch meeting by the Guardian ad Litem Foundation Second Judicial Circuit. The Guardian ad Litem program (GAL) is part of a statewide coalition of volunteers, community supporters and professional staff advocating...
Dancing with the Stars of Tallahassee raises more than $60K for LSNF
The 5th annual Dancing with the Stars of Tallahassee is in the books. Eight dancers raised $60,140 for Legal Services North Florida Thursday night.
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commission approves sidewalks for two elementary schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the application for funding that will be used for the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. The city unanimously approved the application for just under $1.3 million in funding from the Florida...
greenepublishing.com
Fundraiser to support family battling cancer
As Kaila Hardee and her family continue the ongoing battle with cancer, local members of the community look for ways of supporting them through this difficult time. To assist with mounting medical expenses from Kaila's cancer treatments, a local Monticello restaurant, Johnston's Meat Market, is hosting a fundraiser, giving many members of the community a great opportunity to help the family.
famuathletics.com
Florida A&M Athletics Celebrates 22 Fall Graduates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics participates in their 2022 student-athlete commencement celebration to celebrate 22 students graduating this semester. Football leads the way for all sports with 13 graduates, followed by softball (three), women's track & field (three), volleyball (one), men's track & field (one), and women's basketball (one).
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
WCTV
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
thefamuanonline.com
Some students yearn for more food options on campus
Wingstop here, Tropical Smoothie there, Chick-Fil-A everywhere. Does this sound familiar? If so, you may say this sounds like the campus eateries at Florida A&M University. Many students have complained about the lack of diverse foods around campus and in areas occupied by college students. Granted, you can always drive...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/10/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dense fog advisory was issued this morning and will expire at 10:00 AM. Once the fog subsides, today will be warm and partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine throughout the day. You may need a light jacket as you're headed out the door this morning but you will be able to remove it by mid afternoon as we are trending well above our average high. Expected highs today are in the lower 80s and upper 70s for our area.
WEAR
3 men indicted for double-homicide outside Props Ale House in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Jury in Okaloosa County issued indictments on three men for a double murder that took place back on Feb. 11 in Niceville. The three men charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon are:
WCTV
FAMU Board of Trustees approves bonus, raise and contract extension for Robinson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend university president Dr. Larry Robinson for another year. The board also approved a 3.5% raise and a 17.5% bonus for Robinson. He earns $436,436 annually, according to University officials. He was first named FAMU’s 12th president...
WALB 10
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Tifton outreach program bringing awareness to homelessness issues. Updated: 2 hours ago. The outreach program provides clothing, blankets, and warm meals. SGMC opens another emergency room. Updated: 2 hours ago. SGMC says...
thewestsidegazette.com
FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY DEVELOPMENTAL RESEARCH SCHOOL ESTABLISHES SPORTS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR PAST STUDENT-ATHLETES
~The FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the athletic accomplishment of former sports standouts. Submitted by Miles, Keith A. TALLAHASSEE, FL —In conjunction with the administration of Florida A&M University Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS), the FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) is being established to honor and celebrate the past accomplishments of former student-athletes who graduated from FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High School. The HOF Board of Directors has been hard at work creating this everlasting homage to those who have left an indelible mark on athletics at all levels, including while attending FAMU DRS-High, attending college and/or as a professional athlete. Additionally, the HOF will honor non-athletes who have been committed supporters of the athletic program at FAMU DRS-High in various way.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police alerts the community of call scams imitating law enforcement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department issued a scam alert on Facebook regarding fraudulent law enforcement phone calls. According to TPD’s post, people are receiving calls claiming to be from the police, telling the victims they have an arrest warrant and that they need to provide money to have it dropped.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
247Sports
Photo Gallery: FSU's official visitors arrive in Tallahassee
Florida State's official visitors for the weekend just arrived on campus in Tallahassee and they had quite the welcome to campus. Mike Norvell greeted every visitor with a handshake or a hug with the Warchant blaring in the background from inside the Moore Athletic Center. Noles247 was on-site for the...
